🏥 Stillwater, OK Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Stillwater’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options from campus clinics to long‑term care and hospital roles. Here are several medical openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Oklahoma State University

Oklahoma State University Location: Stillwater, OK (OSU Campus)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $35.00/hour

Work in OSU’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital Field Services helping teach 4th‑year vet students and providing hands‑on care for small and large animals. Multiple levels are open (Assistant through Specialist), Monday–Friday daytime hours with some off‑campus calls, and applications are reviewed until the position is filled.

Employer: Bridges Health

Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Full-time

License: RN or LPN (Oklahoma)

Lead quality and risk management in a long‑term care facility, focusing on improving resident outcomes instead of bedside tasks. This role comes with benefits for full‑time staff (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, education funds, wage advances, and more).

Employer: Stillwater Medical

Location: Stillwater, OK – Inpatient Med/Surg Rehab

Type: PRN (as needed), ~16 hours/week, Days

Join an award‑winning hospital therapy team, working across Acute Care, Med/Surg, Inpatient Rehab, and occasionally NICU. Great fit for an OT who wants variety in patient populations and a supportive, team‑centered environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Stillwater tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.