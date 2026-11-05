📣 Stillwater, OK Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With $80K+ Potential

Stillwater has some solid options right now if you like talking with people and closing deals. Here are a few local sales and marketing roles worth a look.

Employer: Bluepeak

Bluepeak Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay + annual bonus)

Grow Bluepeak’s commercial customer base and help bring fiber internet to local businesses. This is a senior B2B role with daily cold calling, territory management, and account growth, plus benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and employee discounts on services.

Employer: Simmons Bank

Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line banking role where you build and deepen client relationships, open accounts, handle basic transactions, and hit sales goals for bank products. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of customer-facing, goal-driven experience and like mixing service with sales.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Salary: Year 1 on-target earnings: $80,000–$87,000; Year 2: $101,000–$119,000 (base + uncapped commission & bonuses)

Sell digital marketing solutions (websites, search ads, social ads, SEO, and more) to local businesses in a hybrid in-field/home-office setup. Comes with base salary, expense allowance, mileage reimbursement, 3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field training, and clear promotion paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.