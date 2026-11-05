👔 Stillwater, OK Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Stillwater has some strong leadership roles open right now, from campus executives to operations managers. If you’re ready to step up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Oklahoma State University (DASNR)

Oklahoma State University (DASNR) Location: Stillwater, OK (OSU–Stillwater campus)

Type: Full-time, 12-month, regular/continuous

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Priority date: Apply by 2026-11-01 for full consideration

High-impact executive role as the chief operating officer of OCES, leading more than 400 staff across 80+ locations statewide. You’ll guide long-range program planning, budgets, and partnerships with county, state, and federal leaders, and sit on the DASNR executive team shaping OSU’s land-grant mission.

Employer: Oklahoma State University – Fire Protection Publications

Location: Stillwater, OK (OSU–Stillwater campus)

Type: Full-time, regular/continuous

Salary: $70,000 – $87,000

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm

Lead the electronic products team behind training tools for firefighters and first responders, including the ResourceOne platform. This role owns project management, vendor oversight, budgeting, and staff leadership for eProducts, with comprehensive OSU benefits and a clear focus on mission-driven work.

Employer: UPS

Location: Stillwater, OK

Type: Permanent, part-time leadership role

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on operations and people-leadership job in a fast-paced warehouse setting with a Fortune Global 500 company. You’ll supervise a workgroup, drive safety, productivity, and training, and build your management skills with room to grow inside UPS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—strong managers are in demand here, and experience in these roles can open doors fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.