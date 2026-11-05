🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Stillwater, OK

Stillwater has a nice mix of retail and banking roles right now, from big-box stores to community banks. Good options here if you like helping customers and want steady, local work.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #5364

Walmart – Location: 2315 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater, OK 74075

Salary: $14 – $27 per hour + $0.35–$3.00/hr possible premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ possible premiums and Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

You’ll pick, pack, and hand off online grocery orders, making sure everything is accurate and substitutions make sense for the customer. Walmart offers a wide benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Live Better U, which can cover tuition, books, and fees for approved education programs.

Employer: Simmons Bank

Location: Stillwater, OK

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

This role is all about building long-term relationships with bank customers—helping them open accounts, solve problems, and choose the right financial products. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of customer-facing, goal-oriented experience and like a mix of in-branch service, outreach calls, and community networking.

Employer: RCB Bank

Location: Stillwater, OK

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-Time (Mon–Fri, 12pm–5pm)

You’ll handle daily teller transactions, watch for fraud, and support different branches in the region when they’re short-staffed. Comes with a strong benefits lineup for eligible employees (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) and ESOP) and a community-focused, relationship-driven culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists nearby locations or similar roles you can jump to.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.