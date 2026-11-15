Neighbors all around Stillwater, MN are giving away some great free items this week. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby and useful.

Item: Bright red wooden chairs, one is foldable

Condition: Signs of wear; some extra paint on the non-folding chair that you may be able to remove

Location: Stillwater Township, Stillwater, MN

Category: Furniture

Details: Cross-back design, fun pop of color for a porch, kitchen, or craft room.

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Item: Set of two wooden stools

Condition: Described as good condition

Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN

Category: Furniture

Details: Simple wooden stools that could work at a counter, craft table, or garage workbench.

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Item: Blue snow scooter with handle

Condition: Noted as ready for winter fun

Location: Stillwater Township, Stillwater, MN

Category: Sports & outdoors

Details: Stand-up style snow toy with a handle, nice for snowy hills when the weather turns.

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Item: Multiple Nerf guns plus a box of blue darts

Condition: Mixed set, ready for play

Location: Stillwater Township, Stillwater, MN

Category: Toys & games

Details: Good for backyard battles or playdates; several blasters included along with plenty of darts.

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Item: Black plastic sheeting (majority of a roll)

Condition: Most of the roll still left

Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN

Category: Tools

Details: Handy for yard projects, painting, covering items in storage, or temporary ground cover.

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Item: White air purifier

Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN

Category: Appliances

Details: Standalone air-cleaning unit; helpful for improving indoor air. Check the listing for model and filter info.

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Item: Textured orange foam roller, vibrating

Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN

Category: Sports & outdoors

Details: Designed for muscle relief and exercise; can be used after workouts or for stretching.

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Item: Perfect Pushup handles plus resistance bands set

Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN

Category: Sports & outdoors

Details: Compact home workout gear for strength training without taking up much space.

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Item: Sturdy wooden shelf with four tiers

Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN

Category: Furniture

Details: Four levels of storage; could work in a garage, basement, office, or kids’ room.

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Item: Electric soil sifter

Condition: Used for one project

Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN

Category: Tools

Details: Great for gardeners or DIYers who need to sift soil or compost more quickly.

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Item: Toddler Bluey scooter

Condition: Family has outgrown it

Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN

Category: Toys & games

Details: Small scooter themed around Bluey, sized for toddlers or younger kids.

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Item: Mammut climbing harness in orange and gray

Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN

Category: Sports & outdoors

Details: Climbing harness from Mammut; check size and safety details in the listing and inspect before use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Stillwater tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, read the full post, and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.