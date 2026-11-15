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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Stillwater Right Now
Neighbors all around Stillwater, MN are giving away some great free items this week. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby and useful.
Red Wooden Chairs, one foldable
Item: Bright red wooden chairs, one is foldable
Condition: Signs of wear; some extra paint on the non-folding chair that you may be able to remove
Location: Stillwater Township, Stillwater, MN
Category: Furniture
Details: Cross-back design, fun pop of color for a porch, kitchen, or craft room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pair of Wooden Stools
Item: Set of two wooden stools
Condition: Described as good condition
Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN
Category: Furniture
Details: Simple wooden stools that could work at a counter, craft table, or garage workbench.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Blue Snow Scooter
Item: Blue snow scooter with handle
Condition: Noted as ready for winter fun
Location: Stillwater Township, Stillwater, MN
Category: Sports & outdoors
Details: Stand-up style snow toy with a handle, nice for snowy hills when the weather turns.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Nerf guns and darts
Item: Multiple Nerf guns plus a box of blue darts
Condition: Mixed set, ready for play
Location: Stillwater Township, Stillwater, MN
Category: Toys & games
Details: Good for backyard battles or playdates; several blasters included along with plenty of darts.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Roll of Black plastic sheeting
Item: Black plastic sheeting (majority of a roll)
Condition: Most of the roll still left
Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN
Category: Tools
Details: Handy for yard projects, painting, covering items in storage, or temporary ground cover.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Air Filter
Item: White air purifier
Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN
Category: Appliances
Details: Standalone air-cleaning unit; helpful for improving indoor air. Check the listing for model and filter info.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vibrating Foam Roller
Item: Textured orange foam roller, vibrating
Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN
Category: Sports & outdoors
Details: Designed for muscle relief and exercise; can be used after workouts or for stretching.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Perfect Pushup and Resistance Bands Set
Item: Perfect Pushup handles plus resistance bands set
Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN
Category: Sports & outdoors
Details: Compact home workout gear for strength training without taking up much space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden 4-Tier Shelf
Item: Sturdy wooden shelf with four tiers
Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN
Category: Furniture
Details: Four levels of storage; could work in a garage, basement, office, or kids’ room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Electric soil sifter
Item: Electric soil sifter
Condition: Used for one project
Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN
Category: Tools
Details: Great for gardeners or DIYers who need to sift soil or compost more quickly.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Toddler Bluey Scooter
Item: Toddler Bluey scooter
Condition: Family has outgrown it
Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN
Category: Toys & games
Details: Small scooter themed around Bluey, sized for toddlers or younger kids.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Mammut Climbing Harness
Item: Mammut climbing harness in orange and gray
Location: Stillwater South Hill, Stillwater, MN
Category: Sports & outdoors
Details: Climbing harness from Mammut; check size and safety details in the listing and inspect before use.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Stillwater tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, read the full post, and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.