Stillwater’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with several full-time leadership roles open. If you like helping people and keeping a team running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Stillwater / Oak Park Heights, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $18.00/hour

Help run a busy convenience store with a fast-paced, team-focused vibe. This role supports the Store Manager with hiring, training, scheduling, cash handling, and keeping the store looking sharp. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, paid vacation, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement, plus flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends).

Employer: Turning Leaf Retail LLC

Location: Stillwater, MN 55082

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Lead a cannabis, vapor, wellness, and cigar shop focused on education and lifestyle products. You’ll manage a passionate sales team, handle scheduling, inventory, cash flow, and local marketing, with 401(k), health, dental, FSA, PTO, employee discount, and a flexible schedule. Great fit if you have retail management experience and like a mix of operations and customer interaction.

Employer: HealthPartners – Lakeview Hospital

Location: Stillwater, MN

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE, day/evening)

Pay: Not listed

Oversee 24/7 guest services and communications at Lakeview Hospital. You’ll supervise staff, set schedules, train new hires, handle performance reviews and discipline, and make sure guests get calm, professional support. Ideal if you have supervisor/management experience, hospital or guest services background, and strong communication and problem-solving skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow talent from within once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.