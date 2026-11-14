Stillwater neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from holiday lights to comfy seating for your home and patio.

Item: Colorful outdoor Christmas lights

Details: Set of large red, blue, and green outdoor lights. Perfect for holiday decorating. Old and used; one strand has electrical tape on it, so check carefully before using.

Location: West Lakeland, Stillwater, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown leather armchair with matching ottoman

Details: Leather chair with rolled arms and brass nailhead trim. The ottoman goes with it, also in dark brown leather with nailhead trim. Great for a cozy reading corner or living room seating.

Location: Oak Glen, Stillwater, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown leather ottoman

Details: Dark brown leather upholstery with nailhead trim. This ottoman is also listed on its own, but the poster notes it goes with the armchair above. If you only need an ottoman, this could still work as a stand‑alone piece.

Location: Oak Glen, Stillwater, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Outdoor patio furniture set (rattan)

Details: Set includes a loveseat and two chairs. Comes with ivory seat cushions to match. Marked as a curb alert, so it may be first‑come, first‑served—no need to knock, just pick up if it’s still there.

Location: Stillwater/Manning Ave, Stillwater, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Stillwater tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.