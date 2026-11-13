Stillwater’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like detailed numbers work and steady office hours. Here are a few solid accounting roles hiring locally.

Employer: Stillwater Asset Management (woman-owned investment firm)

Stillwater Asset Management (woman-owned investment firm) Location: Stillwater, MN (on-site 4 days/week, Friday remote)

(on-site 4 days/week, Friday remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000/year

Support accounting for a portfolio of real estate loans—handling payments, invoices, reporting, and month/quarter-end close. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of experience or are a recent grad who wants to grow into higher-level accounting work with clear advancement potential.

Also listed here with more detail on schedule and benefits: Asset Accountant (On-Site and Experience Preferred)

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a paper & packaging company)

(recruiting for a paper & packaging company) Location: Stillwater, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle the full AP cycle for a growing paper and packaging business, including high-volume invoice entry, vendor setup, reconciliations, and month-end support. Good match if you have 2+ years of accounting experience, strong Excel skills, and like fast-paced, deadline-driven work with access to medical, dental, retirement, and PTO.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and you can often set alerts for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.