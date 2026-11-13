Stillwater’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for both leadership and front-line roles. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Stillwater, MN

Salary: $50,000 – $63,125 per year + bonus opportunities

Type: Full-time, salaried

Lead the whole store: coach a team, drive sales, and keep operations running smoothly in a fun, fast-paced discount retail setting. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of management experience, like being out on the floor with your team, and want solid benefits plus real promotion potential.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1861

Walmart Supercenter #1861 Location: Oak Park Heights, MN (near Stillwater)

Pay: $16 – $29 per hour + premiums and incentives

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Shifts: Opening, Morning, Mid-Shift, Closing

Run the registers, greet shoppers, and help customers with questions at the front end of the store. This role comes with Walmart’s big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education programs for both full-time and part-time staff.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.