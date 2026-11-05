🏥 Stillwater, MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Stillwater’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to senior living and outpatient mental health. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: The Lakes at Stillwater

The Lakes at Stillwater Location: Stillwater, MN

Salary: $41–$45/hour

Type: Full-time (leadership RN role)

You’ll partner with the Director of Nursing to plan and oversee resident care in a senior living campus that offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and more. Good fit if you have 2+ years of nursing experience, want to supervise staff, and like a mix of hands-on care, care planning, and quality improvement.

Employer: PsychPlus

Location: Stillwater, MN (and other Twin Cities clinics)

(and other Twin Cities clinics) Salary: Up to $170,000/year

Type: Full-time, W2 or 1099

Outpatient Mon–Fri behavioral health role for a PMHNP or PA-C with an active MN license and DEA. You’ll manage meds, follow patients over time, and work with a supportive psych team in person, with benefits like health insurance and 401(k) with match for W2 employees.

Employer: HealthPartners – Lakeview Hospital

Location: Stillwater, MN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Per diem (PRN)

Great if you want flexibility: minimum one weekend per month and 1–2 holidays per year, with the option to pick up weekday shifts. You’ll treat mainly adolescent, adult, and geriatric patients using a full range of PT techniques to restore function and reduce pain.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something looks right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.