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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Stillwater Right Now
Stillwater neighbors are sharing some very useful free items this week. If you need furniture or baby gear, these local offers are worth a look.
Queen Size Light Gray Fabric Headboard
Item: Queen size headboard
Condition: Great condition, light gray fabric
Details: Fits a queen-sized bed; simple, neutral style that should match many bedrooms.
Location: Stillwater/Manning Ave, Stillwater, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Children’s Bunk Bed – Solid Oak
Item: Children’s bunk beds (can also be used as twin beds side by side)
Material: Solid oak
Included: Instructions, ladder, and all hardware
Details: Can be set up as traditional bunks or as two separate twin beds, giving you options as kids grow.
Location: Manning Court, Stillwater, MN
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Infant Pack and Play – Used Once
Item: Infant pack and play
Condition: Gender neutral, used once, in great condition
Details: Neutral style works for any nursery or living room; handy for naps or travel.
Location: Manning Court, Stillwater, MN
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Stillwater tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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