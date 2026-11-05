🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Stillwater Right Now

Stillwater neighbors are sharing some very useful free items this week. If you need furniture or baby gear, these local offers are worth a look.

Item: Queen size headboard

Condition: Great condition, light gray fabric

Details: Fits a queen-sized bed; simple, neutral style that should match many bedrooms.

Location: Stillwater/Manning Ave, Stillwater, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Children’s bunk beds (can also be used as twin beds side by side)

Material: Solid oak

Included: Instructions, ladder, and all hardware

Details: Can be set up as traditional bunks or as two separate twin beds, giving you options as kids grow.

Location: Manning Court, Stillwater, MN

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Infant pack and play

Condition: Gender neutral, used once, in great condition

Details: Neutral style works for any nursery or living room; handy for naps or travel.

Location: Manning Court, Stillwater, MN

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Stillwater tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.