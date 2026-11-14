HAM LAKE — Senior Maddie Kraemer earned all-state honors after setting the pace for Stillwater in the girls Class AAA state cross-country meet on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Majestic Oaks Golf Club.

The unranked Ponies finished with 282 points to place 12th in the team standings after losing the tie-breaker with 11th-place Mounds View (282).

One year after the boys team at Blaine burst onto the state scene with an improbable state championship, the fourth-ranked Blaine girls held off traditional Lake Conference powers to capture the state title with 65 points. It was the first state appearance for Blaine since placing sixth in 1978.

The Bengals ended a run of four straight state titles for Wayzata, which followed in second place with 97 points, followed by Edina (119), Minnetonka (119) and St. Michael-Albertville (126). Suburban East Conference champion Forest Lake followed in sixth place with 186 points.

Stillwater placed second behind the Rangers in the SEC Meet and was competing without two members from last year’s lineup that also placed 12th at state.

“I thought things went fine,” Ponies coach Rob Greer said. “I was hopeful we would pull a miracle out of our back pocket somewhere, but I think we did really as good as we could have hoped for.”

After placing 80th as a junior last fall, Kraemer made a big climb up the standings to finish 16th overall and 13th for purposes of team scoring.

“Maddie just had a phenomenal race,” Greer said. “Seeing her PR on that course was pretty fun to watch and she did it with a smile on her face, as she is apt to do.”

Junior Amelia Bonestroo was next for the Ponies in 31st place overall (23rd on the team card) with a time of 18:51.5.

“Amelia was not excited about her finish, but I was pretty happy with it,” Greer said. “To see her bounce back and be a minute ahead of where she was the week before was good. I don’t think she’s up to 100 percent, but going in the right direction.”

Margret Wiens, who joined Kraemer as the only seniors in Stillwater’s lineup, placed 87th overall in a time of 19:38.8.

“Margret had a fantastic race,” Greer said. “I think she was hoping for a little better than the end results, but looking at the course I thought she did really well.”

Nikola Dawson (20:42.4) and Elyse Bushlack (21:03.8) placed 135th (92nd) and 141st (98th) to complete the scoring for the Ponies.

“Nikola was a little fatigued and it’s hard to have everybody nail it the same day, but I thought she still ran great,” Greer said. “Elyse had a good bounce-back race and I was really proud of how she ran. That was great.”

Freshman Avery Greer (21:06.7) finished 143rd (100th) and junior Emma Hamond (21:34.2) placed 153rd (107th) for the Ponies. Mounds View prevailed in the tie-breaker to secure 11th place after putting its sixth (84th) and seventh (87th) runners ahead of Stillwater’s sixth (100th).

“Avery was a little frustrated, but it was her first experience at state and I think there was a little shock for her,” Greer said. “It’s very different running with all of the best versus a normal race. I thought Emma put down a pretty good time and had one of her better races of the year.”

The coach acknowledged strong senior campaigns for both Kraemer and Wiens, providing leadership and strong results throughout the season as well.

“Both of them from last year to this year has been rally fun to see,” Greer said. “It’s one of those things where I wish I had another year with them. They did an amazing job.

“We’ll definitely miss the two from varsity we’re losing and all of the seniors, of course, but we’ve got ssome really strong talent coming up from the middle school and that bodes really well for us as a whole. We’ve had a lot of good progress and we have eight girls active on the team in the top 30 all-time for the school, so we have several knocking on that door.”

The Ponies raced without two runners from last year’s state meet in Aubrey Nowak and Quinn Steivang, due to injuries.

“Both of our alternates when in there,” Greer said.

Evie Malec of Minnetonka captured the individual title with a winning time of 17:33.0, nearly 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Lyla Drayna (17:42.8) of Edina.

This was the first year the state meet has been held at Majestic Oaks after three years at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. Prior to that, the meet was held at St. Olaf College for more than three decades.

“We couldn’t have asked for better weather and I really like on the course the placement of the one steep hill in an interesting place around the two-mile mark,” Greer said. “You could definitely see a lot of runners got sucked into a fast pace and there was a decent shift in who was doing well and who was struggling.”

But there were also some logistical difficulties with the shuttles from Blaine High School and the start of the girls race was even delayed by 20 minutes.

“That was a little frustrating,” Greer said. “They were in there and ready to go and got bumped back 20 minutes so that was a big adjustment for them in the starting chute.”

This marked Stillwater’s 17th appearance at the state meet since the program’s inaugural appearance in 1979. The Ponies also advanced to state in 1980, 1981, 1983, 1986, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2000, 2005, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025.

Stillwater placed as high as fifth in 2018 and 2019 and finished sixth in 1980, 1983 and 2005.

• In addition to earning all-state honors, there was another reward for Maddie Kraemer following her strong showing in the state meet. The senior earned a spot in the Championship Race at the Nike Heartland Regional Championship on Sunday, Nov. 15 at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Team standings

1. Blaine 65; 2. Wayzata 97; 3. Edina 119; 4. Minnetonka 119; 5. St. Michael-Albertville 126; 6. Forest Lake 186; 7. Waconia 193; 8. Farmington 212; 9. Owatonna 249; 10. Maple Grove 269; 11. Mounds View 282; 12. Stillwater 282; 13. St. Paul Highland Park 287; 14. Brainerd 308; 15. Rosemount 357; 16. Eagan 432.

Top 5

1. Evie Malec (Minnetonka) 17:33.0; 2. Lyla Drayna (Edina) 17:42.8; 3. Brynlee Wegener (Blaine) 17:55.9; 4. Isla Griggs (Minnetonka) 18:02.9; 5. Gracie Randall (Owatonna) 18:04.6.

Stillwater results (team scoring)

16. (13) Maddie Kraemer 18:27.4; 31. (23) Amelia Bonestroo 18:51.5; 87. (56) Margret Wiens 19:38.8; 135. (92) Nikola Dawson 20:42.4; 141. (98) Elyse Bushlack 21:03.8; 143. (100) Avery Greer 21:06.7; 153. (107) Emma Hamond 21:34.2.