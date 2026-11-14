Ruby Christianson and Kate Fedorova each won two individual events as part of a dominating performance as Stillwater racked up 694 points to outscore runner-up Mounds View (447) for a victory in the Suburban East Conference JV Meet on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Stillwater Middle School.

Forest Lake landed in third place with 232 points, followed by White Bear Lake (188) and Roseville (184).

The five other SEC teams competed in a similar meet at Oltman Middle School, where East Ridge held off Woodbury 510-452 for the title, comfortably ahead of third-place Irondale (347) in the five-team field.

This latest victory capped another undefeated season for the Stillwater JV, which won the JV conference meet for the 29th time in the past 30 seasons. The Ponies have not lost a JV meet in more than two decades.

Stillwater also scored more points in this meet than a year ago when the Ponies posted a winning total of 686.

“It’s always a fun meet,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “I always enjoy this one. It’s fun to see that group be the kingpins of that meet and step up. That’s part of our future, so you want to make sure they’re on the right track.”

The Ponies placed first in all 11 swimming events and boasted the top five finishers in the 200 freestyle and the top six in the 100 butterfly. Stillwater’s point total could have been even higher, but only the top four per team contribute to the scoring.

Christianson led a sweep of the top five spots in the 200 free with a winning time of 2:07.42), followed by teammates Averie Charpentier (2:08.41), Leah Maynard (1:08.45), Audrey Banna (2:11.81) and Emma Stadheim (2:16.85).

Natalie Flynn set the pace in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 1:05.85, followed by Elise Johnson (1:05.89), Eleanor Kautzman (1:06.96), Hailey Hank (1:09.38), Deana Chapagain (1:11.75) and Marin Vannelli (1:13.25).

Stillwater claimed the top four spots in the 100 freestyle with Maynard (59.11), Jocelaine Oman (59.24), Minna Kubitschek (1:01.36) and Charpentier and placed a total of eight swimmers in the top nine.

The Ponies featured four of the top five finishers in the 200 individual medley, led by Kate Fedorova (2:26.56), Johnson (2:32.55) and Naomi Knudson-Creager (2:33.27) in the top three spots. The 50 freestyle was another strong event for Stillwater Hailey Hank (26.72), Natalie Flynn (27.08), Oman (27.33) delivering a 1-2-3 showing.

Christianson added her second victory in the 500 freestyle with a winning time of 5:35.09, followed by teammates Banna (5:47.75) and Stadheim (6:01.90) in second and third.

“Ruby won two events and did a nice job dropping,” Luke said. “Hailey Hank had a big drop in the 50 and Fedorova also won two and that was a big drop in the IM.”

Knudson-Creager produced a victory for the Ponies in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:10.30, holding off a trio of Mounds View swimmers for the top spot. Stillwater featured six of the top nine finishers in the event.

Fedorova (1:17.30) and Lucy Sorensen (1:18.12) placed first and second in the 100 breastroke, where the Ponies featured six of the top seven finishers.

Stillwater also placed first and second in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays and swept the top three places in the 400 freestyle relay.

“The relays were dominant,” Luke said.

Sophomore Ariah Riser, in her first season as a diver, placed second for the Ponies in that event with a score of 163.40, less than six points behind first-place finisher Keira Bury (169.05) of Mounds View.

Stillwater produced 33 section qualifiers this season, even though only 19 will be competing because the meet only allows four entries per team in each event.

“We’re fortunate to have that much talent,” Luke said. “A lot of coaches would love to have that for their varsity.”

The Ponies are scheduled to host the Section 4AA Meet on Nov. 12-14 at Stillwater Middle School, with the state meet scheduled for Nov. 18-20. Stillwater has won 24 consecutive section titles.