HAM LAKE — It was a remarkably tight battle at the top, but Stillwater was not able to join the chase for a top-five showing after finishing 10th in the Class AAA boys cross-country state meet on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Majestic Oaks Golf Club.

The Ponies, who were seventh in the final state rankings, turned in a score of 239 to place two points behind Minnetonka (237).

Minneapolis Washburn, which placed second behind Wayzata in the Section 6AAA Meet, switched spots at state to capture the program’s first-ever state title with 127 points. Wayzata, the state’s most dominant program with 13th state championships, finished just one point behind at 128 and Rosemount was also in the mix before placing third with 130 points.

Maple Grove (144) and Brainerd (171) completed the top five.

“It was a rough one,” Ponies coach Ryan Miller said. “We sort of had three of our top seven have really solid days and any time you go three out of seven at the state meet you tend to be outside the top five and that’s how it played out for us.”

Will DeMar set the pace for Stillwater while placing 14th on the team card and 21st overall to earn all-state honors. He finished in a time of 15:51.7, which was the second fastest among all sophomores in the race.

Earlier this season, DeMar put together the fastest time for a sophomore in school history, eclipsing former standout Eli Krahn on that list.

“He is the fastest sophomore in program history,” Miller said. “That’s not an easy name to get around.”

He also becomes the 37th Stillwater runner to earn all-state honors, a group that has delivered 58 all-state performances in program history.

Senior Wyatt Wolfe finished less than 20 seconds back, placing 43rd overall in a time of 16:08.5, good enough for 30th in the team scoring.

“Wyatt moved up 53 places from last year’s state meet and he has been a super steady performer for us,” Miller said. “He ran within a second of his personal best on the season.”

Stillwater’s next three runners were separated by less than two seconds, led by Vincent Crowley in 91st place (63rd) with a time of 16:39.5, just ahead of Porter Shockey (16:40.0) and Jack Jager (16:41.3), who placed 93rd and 96th overall.

“It was a heroic effort from Crowley, who ran through a quad injury,” Miller said.

The race also showed dramatic improvement for Jager over the past year. The sophomore surpassed his best time from a year ago by more than two minutes.

“He has just been really the surprise of the season that broke into our varsity rotation,” Miller said. “He just handled the moment so well to have a personal best at state and to be our fifth runner.”

Harper Drexel (16:50.1) and Josiah Bliss (17:22.1) followed in 111th and 145th overall for the Ponies. Bliss was the team’s fourth finishers in the section meet, but ran into an unfortunate situation when a runner tripped into him and tore his shoe off.

“He went old school and ran three miles without a shoe,” Miller said. “He was feeling it in his shin.”

It was a tight race for the individual and team titles on Saturday.

Luke Bakken (15:06.9) edged Rosemount’s Channing Goodwin (15:07.5) by less than a second to win the individual title while Section 4AAA champion Max Molinaro (15:14.8) of Two Rivers followed in third.

Washburn’s winning total of 127 was the highest score ever recorded by a state champion in the large-school class. This is only the fifth time the winner has finished in triple figures and it was more than Winona’s winning score of 117 in 1982.

The parity extended throughout the rest of the field as well, with just 164 points separating the winner and 16th-place St. Paul Highland Park (291).

For comparison, the margin was 367 points in the girls Class AAA race that was won by Blaine with 65 points.

“The winning score last year from Blaine was 77,” Miller said. “There’s just a lot of close calls throughout the race and it was a new course so a lot of teams were feeling out the race as it went. It was a narrow course in parts, so positioning early on was essential and that’s why you saw a lot of tight scores. Teams were spread out and trying to figure out where to make their moves on a less familiar course, which made for an interesting competition from a fan of the sport perspective.”

The new site also created some issues with getting spectators to and from the property via shuttles from Blaine High School, pushing back the start of both Class AAA races.

“It was unfortunate, but what we preach all season is control what you can control,” Miller said. “The boys did a good job of staying calm and warming up a little more and at the end of the day it wasn’t a huge impact on the race.

“I thought it was a very fair course. It was more narrow than some other championship courses, but that’s part of figuring out what strategies work and we certainly knew we had to get out hard, unfortunately we didn’t execute on that on race day.”

Stillwater recorded two victories and three runner-up finishes in eight races this fall.

“I think any time you have athletes that are joining the top 10 all-time list for their grade level and any time you put together a team average in the top 10 all time, those are very good accomplishments to be proud of,” Miller said. “What we’re still looking for is consistency in the big moments. Our athletes will have a lot of big meets this spring to get them ready for next fall on our team or prepare for their running career in college.

“It was a season with a lot of potential and there still is a lot of potential for this spring.”

Team standings

1. Minneapolis Washburn 127; 2. Wayzata 128; 3. Rosemount 130; 4. Maple Grove 144; 5. Brainerd 171; 6. Blaine 173; 7. Lakeville North 198; 8. Mounds View 221; 9. Minnetonka 237; 10. Stillwater 239; 11. Andover 247; 12. Waconia 265; 13. Eastview 271; 14. Farmington 281; 15. Alexandria 283; 16. St. Paul Highland Park 291.

Top 5

1. Luke Bakken (Eastview) 15:06.9; 2. Channing Goodwin (Rosemount) 15:07.5; 3. Max Molinaro (Two Rivers) 15:14.8; 4. Khalil Omar (Minneapolis Washburn) 15:24.4; 5. Lucas Capistrant (Maple Grove) 15:26.3.

Stillwater results (team scoring)

21. (14) Will DeMar 15:51.7; 43. (30) Wyatt Wolfe 16:08.5; 91. (63) Vincent Crowley 16:39.5; 93. (65) Porter Shockey 16:40.0; 96. (67) Jack Jager 16:41.3; 111. (76) Harper Drexel 16:50.1; 145. (98) Josiah Bliss 17:22.1.