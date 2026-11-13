MINNEAPOLIS — After taking out higher seeds to advance, St. Croix Preparatory Academy was unable to complete the trifecta after falling to third-seeded 1-0 in the finals of the Class A girls soccer state tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The fifth-seeded Lions (15-4-1) were riding a five-game shutout streak that included 1-0 victories over fourth-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral (13-7-0) and top-seeded Esko (18-2-1) in the quarterfinals and semifinals — earning the program its first-ever trip to the state finals.

This was the third state appearance for the Lions, but the first time they advanced past the quarterfinals. They matched the Mustangs (15-5-2) throughout a game played mostly in the midfield.

A penalty kick shootout looked inevitable until Kate Warner scored on an assist from Siena Prevost with less than three minutes remaining to provide the long goal as Breck (15-5-2) captured its first state title.

“It was a great ball their centerman played,” SCPA coach Brooke Kjos said. “We played them earlier and they scored on us pretty much the exact same way.”

Breck also defeated the Lions 1-0 on Sept. 19. SCPA avenged one of their other losses this season when it eliminated Cathedral in the state quarterfinals and confidence only grew from there.

“After beating Esko, that was when my team knew we could do it,” Kjos said. “We were so close. We gained another sense of confidence when we beat Esko. Of course everyone was sad because you have your goal on first place, but these girls also just took one game at a time every game.”

SCPA was looking to make history as the charter school’s first-ever state champion. Neither team created many dangerous scoring chances, but the Mustangs were eventually able to find the net.

“It was a game played a lot in the middle of the field,” Kjos said. “We had a chance in the first three minutes and we missed an open net as well. At that point, I thought it was going to go into penalty kicks. It was a very evenly matched game.”

Sophomore Charlotte Schwoch finished with eight saves for the Lions.

There was a mixture of disappointment and contentment for the Lions, who also qualified for state in 2023 and 2025, but the coach wanted her players to enjoy the ride.

“Everything happens so fast, from the banquet to the first quarterfinal game,” Kjos said. “The second you get into the (U.S. Bank Stadium), that’s when you realize you’ve made it and there’s only four teams left.

“It’s amazing and such a cool experience. Seeing the girls smile (was my favorite part). It was like Christmas for the first time and you get to see it through their eyes and every step is something new that I got to witness. I really tried to soak it all in and the girls did, too.”

SCPA, which was ranked ninth in the final Class A state coaches poll, has won four consecutive Skyline Conference titles and is unbeaten in its last 39 league games since early in the 2022 season.

The Lions outscored their opponents by a combined 71-11 and finished with 15 shutouts. All four of their losses were by a single goal.

Finishing her fourth season as head coach, Kjos said there were hints of what the team was capable of throughout the season.

“There was a couple moments,” the coach said. “Honestly, our first game against Visitation we won and it showed me the young talent that we have. They push everyone at practice and it just showed in the game.”

Another came in a 4-3 loss at St. Cloud Cathedral, when the Lions surrendered a late goal against a strong opponent.

“At that point, I knew this was a special team and they never give up,” Kjos said. “I knew we could play them again and they were not going to let that moment happen again. Those were the two big moments. In the middle, we were very consistent.”

After winning the rematch against Cathedral, the Lions upended the top seed in Esko on Georgia Backer’s game-winner on a penalty kick with about 10 minutes remaining in regulation. Esko’s only previous loss this season came against Duluth East, which advanced to the semifinals of the Class AAA state tournament.

If the Lions were flying under the radar as the No. 5 seed, that wasn’t the case any longer after the semifinal victory.

“I was OK with that because we had already played a couple of the top teams this year,” Kjos said. “I was fine coming in under the radar because people knew we were getting better. The kids finally realized we are a powerhouse and a really good team. They finally just realized we were meant to be here.”

Seventeen different players scored at least one goal for the Lions this season and six players netted five or more.

The state finals appearance provided a full-circle for Kjos and boys soccer coach Matt Carlson. Both played in the state tournament at the Metrodome before graduating from Stillwater Area High School in 2004. Carlson and SCPA Athletics Director Keven Seim helped recruit Kjos — whose maiden name is Hesse — to coach the Lions.

“I’ve known Matt since first or second grade,” Kjos said. “We try not to age each other, but we’ve known each other for 30 years and he was the one who pushed me for this job four years ago. I’ve known Keven forever, too.

“We push each other and we also work together and do a lot of fundraising and practice together and do this as a whole program. We talk all the time about different strategies and we really are like a family.”

• The Lions had three players selected to the Class A All-Tournament Team. The list of 16 honorees included forward Peyton Bluhm, midfielder Georgia Backer and goalkeeper Charlotte Schwoch.

• SCPA senior Allison Pechmann was one of five finalists for the Class A Ms. Soccer Award that was presented to Eilee Straub of Esko.

Pechmann was also named to the Class A All-State First Team by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association. Georgia Backer and Charlotte Schwoch landed a spot on the Second Team.