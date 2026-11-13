MINNEAPOLIS — History was made with the St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys soccer team, even without the Hollywood ending.

The Lions had their state title aspirations dashed by Holy Angels 1-0 in a spirited Class A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was the first loss of the season for second-seeded SCPA — and part of a memorable doubleheader for the Baytown Township charter school as the girls team also finished as the state runner-up earlier in the evening.

SCPA (20-1-1) faced a tall order in the boys final as top-seeded and undefeated Holy Angels (20-0-1) wrapped up its third consecutive state championship.

“When the final whistle blows your initial reaction is a lot of different emotions going through your head,” said Lions coach Matt Carlson, admitting to some initial disappointment before quickly reflecting on a remarkable season. “I was so proud of what the boys were able to accomplish.”

SCPA, which opened in the fall of 2004, has never advanced past the quarterfinals of a state tournament prior to the soccer teams taking that a step further by playing in the finals this season.

“The boys took it very hard right away, but we were able to bring them into the full extent of what they’ve accomplished,” Carlson said. “I took over the program 11 years ago and there was no culture or winning record or basically anything at that point. The field went north and south, instead of east and west and the grass was mowed by parents. Now there’s a turf field stadium we’re proud of as something special and it’s going to continue to stay that way.”

The Lions entered the game having allowed just four goals in 21 games, but Aaron Biniam delivered the game-winner for the Stars on an assist from Taylor Scrafford with 11 minutes remaining.

SCPA applied pressure but was unable to find the net while getting shut out for just the second time all season.

“We feel good with what we did,” Carlson said. “We were defensive and we held down their attack over and over again. We had a few opportunities and we battled through some things.”

Jonah Choudoir racked up 11 saves for the Lions to cap his first season in the sport. The senior was a starting receiver on the football team a year ago, but the soccer team had an opening and he filled in admirably while posting 17 shutouts.

“Jonah came in as is kind of unknown,” said Carlson, who noted he was just the team’s third primary goalkeeper in more than a decade. Max Twight spent five seasons in goal for the Lions from 2016 to 2020 and Noah Oscarson took over for the five years that followed from 2021 to 2025.

Choudoir was sharp all season and throughout the tournament.

“With Jonah’s technical ability and athleticism he became an all-state keeper with no club experience,” Carlson said. “He turned some eyes with the saves he made during the state tournament. He was a very pleasant surprise and the team really found that out.”

He had help with all-state players Harrison and Graham Beckmann and Nathan Shelton on the left side, a defenseman who had 24 assists on the year. Graham, a center back, had 14 goals and two assists.

“Those three composed us at all times,” Carlson said. “It was a team that was very positive from the back forward.

This marked the third state tournament appearance for the Lions, who were eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2019 and 2024. It was the second year in a row they finished undefeated in the regular season. They were stopped in the section finals a year ago.

“I think we had the expectations to be there,” Carlson said of advancing to the state finals. “This is back-to-back with unbeaten regular seasons. When it gets to the playoff season, last year we slipped up against Mounds Park Academy in overtime, but other than that, we felt we could have been in the same realm.

“We will lose eight seniors going into next year and three played significant time. In high school sports every year you never know what you’re going to get, but it’s putting the pieces together.”

Carlson said expectations were high, but the focus remained on all of the important steps along the way.

“We took it one game at a time and the overall focus and montage was win the day,” Carlson said. “We’re guaranteed two months and the third month is based on how you perform. That third month is highly important, but in order to get there, it’s a lot of work to get there along the way.”

SCPA has captured four straight Skyline Conference championships and will carry a 22-game conference winning streak into next season.

Carlson has compiled a 150-38-10 record in 11 seasons as head coach. He was a standout goalkeeper at Stillwater Area High School under hall of fame coach Phil Johnson and also served as an assistant with the Ponies for a decade after that. He also credited longtime Ponies assistant coach Brad Pederson.

“Phil has always been a mentor, a co-worker and a friend,” Carlson said. “I also learned a lot from Brad and I know they were present at some of the state tourney games.”

Carlson is bullish on the future of the program and also appreciative of the support from the greater Stillwater area all season and throughout the memorable postseason run.

“I think this meant a lot to the community,” Carlson said. “It was a great year and we’re off to celebrating it a little bit more and then off to the next.”

• Four of the 16 players named to the boys Class A All-Tournament Team were from SCPA, including forward Landon Oswald, defenders Nathan Shelton and Ethan Reichow, and goalkeeper Jonah Choudoir.

• Earlier this season, four Lions were named to the Class A All-State Team by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association. Harrison and Graham Beckmann were joined by Nathan Shelton on the First Team and Jonah Choudoir was named to the Second Team.

• The Lions also worked hard in the classroom. Carlson said they boasted a team grade point average of 3.83.

“That’s a pretty remarkable feat as well,” the coach said.

State cross-countryAlso on Saturday, Owen Schulte represented SCPA by placing 75th in the boys cross-country Class A state meet at Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Ham Lake.

The senior finished the 5,000-meter course in a 17:25.1.