Boys cross-country: Ponies place 11th at Griak Invitational

FALCON HEIGHTS — Running in the deepest field it will face all season, the Stillwater boys cross-country team placed 11th in the championship race at the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday, Sept. 20 at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Club.

Each of the top 12 teams in Minnesota’s Class AAA state rankings was entered, along with many of the top programs from surrounding states.

Non-Minnesota teams swept the top five spots, with Dowling Catholic of Iowa claiming the title with 162 points. Sioux Falls Lincoln of South Dakota was the runner-up with 172 points while Stevens Point from Wisconsin (186), Marquette in Michigan (252) and Rock Bridge (309) of Missouri.

The fifth-ranked Ponies placed fifth among Minnesota teams in the field, trailing sixth-place Edina (322), seventh-place Minnetonka (340), ninth-place Rosemount (374) and 10th-place Wayzata (380).

Stillwater (382) finished comfortably ahead of 12th-place Mounds View (434).

“It was about what I expected for this time of year,” Ponies coach Ryan Miller said. “I wanted us to be competitive among the top five teams in the state and we certainly came away with that. It was really tight competition with Rosemount and Wayzata and we’re in the mix as we head into October, which is always our goal.”

The 44-team field featured teams from nine states and at least six participants are the reigning state champion in their state’s largest enrollment class.

Minnesota did produce the top two individual finishers with medalist Robert Mechura (15:35.0) of Roseville and runner-up Sean Fries (15:52.4) of Minnetonka.

Dylan Riniker paced the Ponies in 18th place overall — 14th in the team scoring — with a time of 16:31.7.

Andrew Walsh finished 54th (43rd) with a time of 17:08.4, about eight seconds ahead of teammate Evan Goddard (17:16.9), who placed 72nd overall.

“Seeing Dylan crack the top 20 at Griak was great,” Miller said. “Andrew is really solid in that No. 2 spot and seeing Goddard rebound from his performance at Rochester was really cool to see.”

George Nelson (17:50.8) and Max Gerald (17:57.7) completed the scoring for Stillwater in 144th and 163rd place.

“I think our Nos. 1, 2 and 3 have established that they’re competitive with just about any team in the state,” Miller said. “Our success in October will come down to what our No. 4 and 5 can do. If we can find some more pack running at those positions and see them move up we’ll be able to race anybody in the state.”

Team standings

1. Dowling Catholic 162; 2. Sioux Falls Lincoln 172; 3. Stevens Point 186; 4. Marquette 252; 5. Rock Bridge 309; 6. Edina 322; 7. Minnetonka 340; 8. Arapahoe 346; 9. Rosemount 374; 10. Wayzata 380; 11. Stillwater 382; 12. Mounds View 434; 13. Perham 457; 14. Ankeny 463; 15. Cardinal Gibbons 465; 16. Two Rivers 488; 17. Hudson 498; 18. Blaine 554; 19. Johnston 559; 20. Marshall 580; 21. Iowa City Liberty 585; 22. Buffalo 589; 23. Minneapolis Southwest 613; 24. Douglas County 614; 25. Champlin Park 635; 26. Mankato East 657; 27. White Bear Lake 675; 28. Roseville 676; 29. St. Paul Como Park 703; 30. Brandon Valley 710; 31. Duluth East 747; 32. Valley West Des Moines 754; 33. Minneapolis Washburn 771; 34. Bloomington Jefferson 804; 35. Clear Creek-Amana 832; 36. Maple Grove 833; 37. Orono 860; 38. Annandale 881; 39. Becker 923; 40. Davies 934; 41. St. Michael-Albertville 986; 42. Sheyenne 1,298; 43. West Fargo 1,364; 44. Bloomer 1,502.

Top 5

1. Robert Mechura (Ros) 15:35.0; 2. Sean Fries (Min) 15:52.4; 3. Ethan Zuber (Ank) 15:58.3; 4. Bjorn Anderson (Per) 16:05.0; 5. Joshua Shriver (Sum) 16:06.5.

Stillwater results (team scoring)

18. (14) Dylan Riniker 16:31.7; 54. (43) Andrew Walsh 17:08.4; 72. (59) Evan Goddard 17:16.9; 144. (125) George Nelson 17:50.8; 163. (141) Max Gerald 17:57.7; 209. (179) Carson Fellows 18:18.2; 221. (188) Wyatt Wolfe 18:22.0; 301. Harper Drexel 18:57.6; 314. Cal Heinz 19:01.9.

Ponies 4th at RocoriAt Cold Spring, the Ponies placed fourth out of 14 teams in the Rocori Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 18 at River Oaks Golf Course.

Competing without the runners scheduled to race in the Griak the following day, Stillwater scored 156 points to place behind Fergus Falls (51), Wayzata (72) and Big Lake (119). The Ponies won the tie-breaker with fifth-place Cambridge-Isanti (156).

Nine seconds separated Stillwater’s top three finishers Vincent Crowley (18:00.6), August Massey (18:04.5) and Josiah Bliss (18:09.5), who placed 23rd, 24th and 28th.

“Just some really solid depth from them,” Ponies coach Ryan Miller said. “Vinny ran 21:17 last year and now he’s knocking on the door of our top seven. I’m super proud of the progress he’s made with consistent running through the winter and summer.”

William Demar (18:43.1) and Davis Rolstad (18:47.1) completed the scoring in 39th and 42nd place.

Team standings

1. Fergus Falls 51; 2. Wayzata 72; 3. Big Lake 119; 4. Stillwater 156; 5. Cambridge-Isanti 156; 6. Perham 185; 7. Alexandria 186; 8. Foley 237; 9. Willmar 240; 10. Rocori 265; 11. St. Francis 266; 12. Sartell-St. Stephen 290; 13. Princeton 297; 14. St. Cloud Tech 338.

Top 5

1. Andrew Berndt (S-SS) 16:43.9; 2. Henry Greenagel (FF) 17:01.0; 3. Ryder Mold (SF) 17:01.4; 4. Hunter Jacobson (C-I) 17:7.5; 5. Preston Holewa (Fol) 17:15.3.

Stillwater results

23. Vincent Crowley 18:00.6; 24. August Massey 18:04.5; 28. Josiah Bliss 18:09.5; 39. William Demar 18:43.1; 42. Davis Rolstad 18:47.5; 50. Cole Wanvig 19:01.8; 51. Nathan Fellows 19:02.1.