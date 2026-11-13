Colorado, Texas, and South Carolina are driving reservation demand for Scout Motors‘ upcoming Traveler SUV and Terra pickup — not California. The Volkswagen-backed brand reports roughly 212,000 reservations across both models, with the strongest over-representation coming from Mountain West markets including Colorado and the Salt Lake City area, alongside traditional truck country in Texas and South Carolina. Those geographic patterns come from Scout’s own reservation data, attributed to Ryan Decker, the company’s vice president of strategy and brand. Customer deliveries aren’t targeted until 2028, yet the reservation map is already challenging assumptions about who actually wants an electrified off-roader.

Scout offers two powertrains. The fully electric version projects up to 350 miles of range — a manufacturer projection, not an EPA-certified result. The Harvester system projects more than 500 miles by adding a gasoline engine that generates electricity to recharge the high-voltage battery. The wheels remain electrically driven throughout. It is an extended-range electric system, not a conventional hybrid.

Image: Scout Motors

What the Numbers Actually Say

Scout’s own reservation data tells a story about range pragmatism, not anti-EV sentiment.

Roughly 212,000 total reservations for the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup, per CNBC reporting attributed to Scout CEO Scott Keogh, November 2026

Scout says approximately 87% of reservations selected the Harvester extended-range configuration

of reservations selected the Harvester extended-range configuration Approximately 75% favor the Traveler SUV over the Terra pickup

favor the Traveler SUV over the Terra pickup Mountain West, Texas, and South Carolina are reportedly over-represented in demand, per Decker — figures drawn from Scout’s reservation map, not independently verified

Validation builds are underway at the Blythewood, South Carolina facility; customer deliveries are targeted for 2028

That 87% Harvester preference is the analytical core. Reservation holders aren’t rejecting electrification — they’re hedging against infrastructure uncertainty. For anyone towing a trailer through rural Wyoming or running forest roads outside Moab, a gas station is a reliable fallback in ways that a Level 2 charger simply isn’t in many of those regions. Scout is competing for Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco, and Ford F-150 owners, and the reservation mix suggests those buyers want electric performance without surrendering refueling flexibility.

212,000 Reasons to Be Cautious

Reservation numbers signal enthusiasm; they don’t guarantee a transaction.

Final pricing, real-world towing range, federal tax incentive eligibility, and production reliability will shape how many of those roughly 212,000 reservation holders ultimately sign a purchase agreement — and whether the broader lineup proves worth waiting for. The $100 reservation fee is fully refundable, which means these figures represent interest, not committed sales.

The South Carolina factory is tangible — a $2 billion planned manufacturing investment, roughly 1,600 acres outside Columbia in Blythewood, and at least 4,000 permanent jobs projected. Validation builds are moving through the body, paint, and assembly shops, but they remain preproduction hardware, not customer-ready vehicles.

Scout brings a credible backer in Volkswagen Group and a powertrain strategy that takes range anxiety seriously. Whether those advantages convert reservations into driveways is a question 2028 is set to answer.