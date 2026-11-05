Two Nissan Pathfinders Just Got Wild Makeovers – One Has a V8, the Other Packs 500 HP

Image: nismonickofficial via Instagram

Same chassis. Completely opposite souls. At the 2026 SEMA Show, Arizona builder Nicholas Scherr — known in the community as Nismo Nick — unveiled two custom R51 Pathfinders to mark the nameplate’s 40th anniversary. The R51 is the third-generation Pathfinder, the last one built on a traditional body-on-frame platform — where the body and frame are separate structures, truck-style — before Nissan transitioned to a car-based unibody. One build sits low and screams. The other sits high and crawls. Both wear modern D41 Nissan Frontier sheet metal and the same Ruby Slate Pearl paint, a color associated with the 2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition.

Image: nismonickofficial via Instagram

Trackfinder – The One That Rows Its Own Gears

A supercharged, manual-swapped SUV built for corners and straights, with nothing left over for trail work.

An SUV with a six-speed manual is already a provocation. Scherr sourced the gearbox from a Nissan Xterra, paired it with a Centerforce clutch and flywheel, and bolted it behind the 4.0-liter VQ40V6 — then added a Z1 Off-Road supercharger, custom intake, and an UpRev performance tune. The result is a claimed 501 wheel horsepower, a figure measured after drivetrain loss and not directly comparable to factory crankshaft ratings — but still a number that makes most sports sedans uncomfortable. The Trackfinder package includes:

Custom coilovers and lowered ride height

Z1 big brakes

20-inch wheels

Seibon carbon-fiber hood

Quad exhaust

Trackfinder lives on pavement, and that is exactly the point.

Image: nismonickofficial via Instagram

Trailfinder takes the opposite position entirely. Where Trackfinder rolls on 20-inch wheels and coilovers, Trailfinder lifts on 35-inch Hankook off-road tires and Titan-based suspension. Nissan’s 5.6-liter VK56 V8 — the engine family powering the Titan pickup and Armada SUV — powers the build, though no confirmed horsepower or torque figure is available for this vehicle. The Trailfinder package includes:

Full Hammerhead Armor steel bumpers

Rock sliders

Winch

Snorkel

Roof rack tent

The interior goes retro: red leather, burgundy dash, matching seat belts. Modern Frontier face, throwback soul.

Image: nismonickofficial via Instagram

What Nissan Should Be Paying Attention To

Two builds, one chassis, and an enthusiast argument Nissan’s product team should probably read.

The fabrication scope separates these builds from typical SEMA cosmetic exercises. According to Autoblog’s coverage, the team trimmed A-pillars and cut and spliced rear doors to blend Frontier sheet metal onto the R51 structure — permanent modification, not bolt-on aftermarket panels. The broader parts story is equally striking, combining:

R51 Pathfinder chassis

D41 Frontier body

Xterra manual transmission

Titan V8 and suspension

Together they form a live demonstration of how deep Nissan’s truck-platform parts ecosystem runs.

The Drive’s coverage framed the builds as “the blueprint Nissan should stick to” — a headline that captures enthusiast reaction, though Nissan has not confirmed any such product strategy. The two Pathfinders make a compelling case, as editorial interpretation, that the same body-on-frame DNA can support both a road-performance identity and a genuine off-road identity. That is speculation, not announcement.

Custom builders keep demonstrating the same uncomfortable truth: the most interesting vehicles are often the ones manufacturers were too cautious to greenlight themselves. The R51 platform reportedly had more range than Nissan ever explored from the factory, and Nismo Nick’s twin builds make that argument hard to ignore.