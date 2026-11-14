📅 Dolly-themed Christmas parade in downtown Dover

The Annual Stewart County Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 2–3 PM in downtown Dover.

This year’s theme is “A Holly Dolly Christmas”, with festive floats, holiday music, marching groups, twinkling lights, and Dolly-inspired fun.

The parade route runs along Highway 79, starting at Cedar Street and ending at Spring Street.

Bring the whole family, bundle up, and wear your cowboy boots, Santa hats, and best Christmas sparkle to watch from along the route or take part in the fun.

For more information, contact the Stewart County Chamber of Commerce at 931-232-8290.