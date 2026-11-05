🛒 Stevensville, MI Retail Jobs – Multiple Openings with Growth

Stevensville has a nice mix of flexible retail and service jobs right now, from big chains to local shops. Good options here if you want steady hours, tips, or a foot in the door for long‑term growth.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Stevensville, MI (5930 Cleveland Ave.)

(5930 Cleveland Ave.) Type: Full-time (may include nights/weekends)

(may include nights/weekends) Salary: Not listed

Front counter and phone work taking orders, helping customers, and keeping the store running smoothly. Training is on the job, and there’s a clear path to management and even franchise ownership for people who want to grow.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Stevensville, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll shop and pack online orders, bring them to customers’ cars, and keep the pickup area running smoothly. This role comes with weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid education help, and medical/dental/vision for eligible team members.

Employer: Performance Plus Quick Oil Change Centers

Location: Stevensville, MI 49127

Type: In-person, shift-based

In-person, shift-based Pay: From $16.00 per hour, depending on experience

Hands-on job doing basic auto maintenance, under‑the‑hood checks, and customer service at the shop. They train you, offer 401(k) matching, health insurance, PTO, paid sick time, and advancement, but you’ll need to be available Fridays and Saturdays.

If one of these looks good, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking questions on hours and training during your first call or interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.