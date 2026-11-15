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Stevens Point
🛒 Stevens Point Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Stevens Point has some solid front-line jobs right now, from big-box retail to local finance. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Retail Freight Associate (Receiving Specialist)
- Employer: Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc.
- Location: Stevens Point, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about getting freight off the truck, onto the floor, and keeping the back room organized. Comes with medical, dental, vision after 90 days, a 401(k) with company match, and a 20% employee discount.
Also listed here: Indeed posting (same job, different site).
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Stevens Point, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Average Hours: 38 hours/week
- Starting Pay: $25.50/hour (Year 2: $26.50/hour)
Help run the store, lead the team, and keep customers happy while earning strong hourly pay. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, 7 paid holidays, and paid parental leave.
Member Service Representative I
- Employer: Valley Communities Credit Union
- Location: Stevens Point, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work face-to-face with credit union members handling deposits, withdrawals, and everyday questions. Good fit if you like building relationships, doing accurate cash work, and helping people improve their financial future.
If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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