Stevens Point has some solid front-line jobs right now, from big-box retail to local finance. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about getting freight off the truck, onto the floor, and keeping the back room organized. Comes with medical, dental, vision after 90 days, a 401(k) with company match, and a 20% employee discount.

Also listed here: Indeed posting (same job, different site).

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time

Average Hours: 38 hours/week

Starting Pay: $25.50/hour (Year 2: $26.50/hour)

Help run the store, lead the team, and keep customers happy while earning strong hourly pay. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, 7 paid holidays, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Valley Communities Credit Union

Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work face-to-face with credit union members handling deposits, withdrawals, and everyday questions. Good fit if you like building relationships, doing accurate cash work, and helping people improve their financial future.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.