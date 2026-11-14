Stevens Point has a few solid openings right now if you’re into numbers, planning, and tax strategy. Both corporate and public accounting paths are on the table.

Employer: Sentry

Sentry Location: Stevens Point, WI (hybrid – office + work from home)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join Sentry’s FP&A team working on staff planning, expense tracking, and variance analysis. This role is great if you have 2+ years in accounting/finance, want hybrid work (home Mondays and Fridays), and like digging into data to advise leaders. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, and lots of learning support (including Sentry University and tuition help).

Note: Not eligible for F-1, J-1, or H-1 visa holders.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Stevens Point, WI (supports Wisconsin offices)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior tax leadership role at a top 10 national firm, leading a team, owning a book of business, and signing returns and client deliverables. Ideal if you have 10+ years in public tax, a CPA/JD/EA, and want to focus on advisory, client relationships, and business development with full-firm support and comprehensive benefits.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.