Stevens Point retail is busy right now, especially for folks who like leading teams and helping customers. If you’ve got some store or grocery experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Metro Market (Kroger family)

Metro Market (Kroger family) Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the night grocery team, keep the store clean and safe, and make sure customers have a smooth shopping trip. Good fit if you’ve got some retail or grocery background and want to grow into higher leadership with strong benefits and tuition help.

Employer: Metro Market (Kroger family)

Metro Market (Kroger family) Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the produce department, from freshness checks and displays to training staff and planning promos. Great if you like fast-paced work, talking with customers about food, and want management experience with solid benefits.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week )

(about ) Starting Pay: $25.50/hour (Year 2: $26.50/hour)

Second-in-command at the store: lead the team, handle scheduling, keep shelves stocked, and make sure customers are happy. Strong pay for the area and a good step up if you already have retail or shift lead experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.