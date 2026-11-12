🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Stevens Point, WI

Stevens Point has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from first jobs to leadership roles. If you like fast-paced work and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dairy Queen (Fourteen Foods)

Dairy Queen (Fourteen Foods) Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into restaurant leadership while still working hands-on with guests and crew. This role is great if you have 2+ years of food service management experience and want benefits like health, dental, vision, daily pay, tuition reimbursement, and food discounts.

Employer: Dairy Queen (Fourteen Foods)

Dairy Queen (Fourteen Foods) Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Good fit for a first job or flexible side gig. You’ll take orders, handle cash, and make treats while learning customer service skills, with access to health benefits (if eligible), food discounts, and daily pay.

Employer: Dimensions Living Stevens Point

Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time and part-time options

Full-time and part-time options Salary: $14.18–$17.28 per hour

Serve meals in a senior living community where you can actually get to know the residents. Offers multiple shifts (days, part-time and full-time), PTO, health/dental/vision for eligible staff, shift differentials, and training with room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.