🏥 Stevens Point Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Stevens Point, with options from entry-level roles to skilled clinical travel work. Here are a few solid picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Arrow Academy Inc.

Arrow Academy Inc. Location: Stevens Point, WI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $15.50–$18.50/hour (+ bonus up to $0.50/hr)

No experience in ABA? They’ll pay you to train. You’ll work one-on-one with young children with autism, helping with communication, play, and daily living skills. Flexible hours (15–40 per week) and benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) with match make this a strong fit for childcare, education, or psychology-minded folks.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks

, 13 weeks Schedule: 36 hrs/week , 12-hour rotating shifts

, 12-hour rotating shifts Pay: $1,626 per week (travel assignment)

Short-term travel role for an experienced Respiratory Therapist. You’ll get weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and a full slate of travel perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, license reimbursement, referral bonuses, and pet insurance.

Employer: Smile Brands Inc.

Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Thu 7–5 , Fri 7–1

Mon–Thu , Fri Pay: $19–$23/hour

Hands-on role supporting dentists and hygienists with patient prep, X-rays (as allowed), and sterilization. Good for someone who wants to grow a dental career in a busy, team-based office, with benefits like PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.