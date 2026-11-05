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🏥 Stevens Point Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in Stevens Point, with options from entry-level roles to skilled clinical travel work. Here are a few solid picks worth a look this week.
Autism Therapy Provider
- Employer: Arrow Academy Inc.
- Location: Stevens Point, WI (in-person)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $15.50–$18.50/hour (+ bonus up to $0.50/hr)
No experience in ABA? They’ll pay you to train. You’ll work one-on-one with young children with autism, helping with communication, play, and daily living skills. Flexible hours (15–40 per week) and benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) with match make this a strong fit for childcare, education, or psychology-minded folks.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $1,626/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Stevens Point, WI
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour rotating shifts
- Pay: $1,626 per week (travel assignment)
Short-term travel role for an experienced Respiratory Therapist. You’ll get weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and a full slate of travel perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, license reimbursement, referral bonuses, and pet insurance.
Dental Assistant / Sterilization Tech
- Employer: Smile Brands Inc.
- Location: Stevens Point, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 7–5, Fri 7–1
- Pay: $19–$23/hour
Hands-on role supporting dentists and hygienists with patient prep, X-rays (as allowed), and sterilization. Good for someone who wants to grow a dental career in a busy, team-based office, with benefits like PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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