🔧 Stevens Point Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Stevens Point has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from leading building operations to keeping local properties looking sharp.

Below are several building and grounds roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Dimensions Living Stevens Point

Dimensions Living Stevens Point Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,600–$72,000 per year

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm, with on-call rotation

Lead maintenance and safety for a senior living community, overseeing HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and a small team. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of building maintenance and want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm

Outdoor role taking care of lawns, trees, snow removal, and basic grounds repairs, with on-the-job training and no diploma or experience required. Nice option if you like physical work, steady daytime hours, and want to get started or restart in the workforce.

Employer: Home2 by Hilton Stevens Point

Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Hours: 8–32 hours per week

Keep guest rooms clean and comfortable with dusting, vacuuming, mopping, and bathroom cleaning at an award-winning hotel. Comes with employee discounts and paid time off, and is great if you want flexible part-time work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.