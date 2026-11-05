💻 Several IT Openings in Stevens Point with Hybrid Schedules

Stevens Point’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid hybrid roles at big local employers. If you’re in IT and want stable work with good benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sentry

Sentry Location: Stevens Point, WI (hybrid: home Mon/Fri, office Tue–Thu)

(hybrid: home Mon/Fri, office Tue–Thu) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the design, implementation, and support of workplace tech using Microsoft 365, scripting, and infrastructure skills. This role is great if you like solving complex endpoint issues, automating processes, and want strong perks like 8% 401(k) match, bonus plan, generous PTO, and on-campus amenities.

Employer: Delta Dental

Location: Stevens Point, WI (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the testing strategy and QA governance across enterprise apps, integrations, data platforms, and SaaS. Ideal if you have 5+ years in QA/IT, enjoy setting standards, leading QA resources, and want strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match plus 6.5% employer retirement contribution, and generous PTO.

Employer: Delta Dental

Location: Stevens Point, WI (hybrid, 2–3 days in office)

(hybrid, 2–3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on QA role where you plan and run tests across systems, integrations, and data flows, and manage defects from start to finish. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in QA/IT, like structured testing work, and want the same strong benefits and PTO package as the lead role without the full leadership load.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.