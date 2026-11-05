🎓 Stevens Point Education Jobs: Multiple Roles From $14/hr to $58K+

Stevens Point has some solid options right now if you love teaching—whether you’re into early childhood, music, or mentoring future teachers.

Employer: Curiosity Cove Childcare LLC

Curiosity Cove Childcare LLC Location: Stevens Point, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Work with children ages 6 weeks to 6 years in a nurturing, play-based setting. Great fit if you’re starting your early childhood career and have some related coursework or an associate degree; you’ll support lesson plans, help with behavior, and keep families in the loop.

Employer: University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point

Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time, tenure-track faculty

Salary: Minimum $58,734 , based on qualifications and experience

, based on qualifications and experience Priority consideration: Applications received by 10/19/2026

Teach applied clarinet and music theory in the Noel Fine Arts Center and help recruit and advise music students. Ideal for a strong classical performer with a doctorate in music (or a master’s plus college teaching and performance experience) who wants to be part of a busy, ensemble-rich department.

Employer: University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point

Location: Based out of Stevens Point, WI with placements across Wisconsin

Based out of with placements across Wisconsin Type: Fixed-term / per-student basis

Posting open through: June 30, 2027

Support UWSP teacher candidates during their student teaching semester and complete required licensure observations. Best for experienced educators with a master’s in an education field and 3+ years as a licensed teacher or K–12 administrator who enjoy mentoring and flexible, semester-based work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—requirements are often broader than they look at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.