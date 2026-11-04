🍽️ Multiple Stevens Point Hotel & Pizza Jobs From $16.50/hr

Stevens Point’s food and hospitality scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good options here if you like people, late shifts, or want a path to grow.

Employer: Comfort Suites Stevens Point

Comfort Suites Stevens Point Location: Stevens Point, WI (300 Division St N, in person)

(300 Division St N, in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $16.50/hour

Evening shift from 5pm–10pm, with weekends required. You’ll split time between cleaning public areas and working the front desk, so it’s a nice mix of moving around and helping guests. Great fit if you have a valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle, strong attendance, and want steady evening hours (students with very few time-off requests can be considered).

Employer: Comfort Suites Stevens Point

Comfort Suites Stevens Point Location: Stevens Point, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.50/hour

Front desk role with 8-hour shifts: two day shifts (7am–3pm) and three evening shifts (3pm–11pm), and weekend work is required. You’ll check guests in, follow hotel policies, and help create a friendly, smooth stay. Good for someone outgoing, reliable, with a driver’s license, transportation, and strong attendance; students with very minimal time-off needs may be considered.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shifts at a busy Domino’s, helping the GM with quality pizza, great service, inventory, food orders, and scheduling. Expect late nights, weekends, and holidays, plus working in all kinds of weather. This is a strong pick if you’re 18+, can pass a background check and drug test, and want a growth path toward running your own store, supervising multiple stores, or even franchising.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.