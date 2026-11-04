🛒 Stevens Point Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Stevens Point has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from grocery leadership to car wash sales and financial services.

Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying busy.

Employer: Metro Market (Kroger family)

Metro Market (Kroger family) Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the grocery department at night, keep the store clean and safe, and make sure customers get great service. You’ll supervise staff, handle scheduling, manage inventory and pricing, and help hit sales and budget goals.

Employer: Tsunami Express

Tsunami Express Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time or part-time (varied shifts)

Full-time or part-time (varied shifts) Salary: Not listed (base pay + uncapped commission)

Customer-facing role where you help guests through the wash, sell memberships, and keep the site running smoothly. Good fit if you like working outdoors, staying active, and boosting your pay with sales.

Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check n Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store)

(Check / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store) Location: Stevens Point, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line leadership role in a financial services store. You’ll help customers understand loan and financial products, handle cash, make outbound calls, and support daily store operations and compliance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.