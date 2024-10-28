Portage County inspections: One restaurant with 10 violations, another with eight

The following are the latest results of Portage County Health Department inspections on licensed food establishments and other types of businesses, which the Stevens Point Journal reports monthly.

Amherst Junction

Junction Bar, 3086 N. Second St.: Sept. 30: Four violations: low-temperature sanitizer at dish machine not used according to label instructions; test kit for checking sanitizer concentration expired; upright freezer not equipped with permanently attached thermometer; single-use articles being stored on floor in storage room.

Bancroft

Vista Royalle Campground, 8025 Isherwood Road: Sept. 19: No violations.

Custer

The Backyard Grille, 6805 State 66: Sept. 25: Three violations: Refrigerator at bar used to hold half-and-half not approved by department; no handwashing sign provided at kitchen handwashing sink; floor in the kitchen is worn exposing sub floor in several areas.

Jake's Place, 6804 State 66: Sept. 30: Two violations: Several wall and ceiling coverings in kitchen not finished or not smooth and easily cleanable; there is a broken wall tile above the sink and missing floor tile in the men's restroom.

Plover

Colorful Plate Cafe, 3400 Innovation Drive: Sept. 10: No violation.

Food and Farm Exploration Center, 3400 Innovation Drive: Sept. 10: No violations.

Taco Bell No. 36274, 1550 Plover Road: Sept. 17: One violation: Pico sauce, lettuce and shredded cheese in east line aren't held at proper temperature (corrected during inspection).

Portage County inspections: See how your favorite Stevens Point-area restaurants performed in July and August 2024

Portage County inspections: Portage County inspectors find one facility has 10 health code violations in June 2024

Rosholt

The Bullpen, 121 E. Randolph St.: Sept. 24: Five violations: Pickled green beans from an unapproved source (corrected during inspection); test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentration; no single-use toweling device available at bar employee handwashing sink; dry storage room and walk-in cooler have accumulated debris; no handwashing signs at women's and men's bathroom sinks.

Grannys Country Cafe, 167 N. Main St.: Sept. 11: 10 violations: Chlorine sanitizer not used according to label instructions; sliced turkey, sliced ham and potato wedges not date marked; no single-use toweling or other hand drying device available at employee handwashing sink (corrected during inspection); employee working in food preparation area without hair restraint; potato wedges and baked potatoes in cooler unwrapped and uncovered (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces in kitchen and area surrounding fryer dirty; cavity of microwave dirty; light bulb on two-door cooler not shatter resistant or shielded; door gaskets for walk-in cooler and freezer worn and not intact or tight; floor throughout the kitchen and ware washing area and back kitchen areas dirty.

The Sandbar (Service Base), 4800 River Ridge Road: Sept. 20: No violations.

The Sandbar (Boat), 4800 River Ridge Road: Sept. 20: One violation: Certified food protection manager expired Aug. 20.

Stevens Point

Amigo's Tacos, 3740 Robert St.: Sept. 13: One violation: No approved food protection manager's certificate posted in establishment.

Bahamas Bar & Grill, 1766 Portage County HH: Sept. 9: Seven violations: Baked food items not from an approved source (corrected during inspection); soda gun nozzles at bar visibly soiled (corrected during inspection); no standalone handwashing sink in kitchen; chest freezer in back storage room not equipped with permanently attached thermometer; cutting board on main prep line cooler excessively scored and holding stains; no service sink; several light bulbs in kitchen not in working order.

Brokogi, 108 Division St.: Sept. 10: Three violations: No procedures that address responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; consumer advisory missing disclosure statement for bibimbap and kimchi fried rice; countertop ice maker not approved by department.

Buffy's Lampoon, 1331 Second St.: Sept. 3: Two violations: Top interior of ice machine dirty; nonfood contact surfaces of bar refrigerators have standing water and dirty accumulations.

The Cabin, 1338 Second St.: Sept. 16: Four violations: Interior of ice machine dirty; soap not available at food employee handwashing sink; containers of all-purpose cleaner not labeled (corrected during inspection); no handwashing signs at bar handwashing sink.

Chef's Kitchen, 924 Clark St.: Sept. 17: No violations.

Chef Chu's, 5720 Windy Drive: Sept. 18: Eight violations: Flats of raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection); bleach sanitizer not being used according to label instructions (corrected during inspection); damaged containers of biscuits in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection); food production manager's certificate not posted; prepped foods unwrapped or uncovered in walk-in cooler and prep line cooler (corrected during inspection); filter baffles in canopy hood system dirty; metal shelving rack at prep line dirty; men's restroom toilet not in good repair.

Elbow Room Bar, 1321 Second St.: Sept. 3: One violation: Walk-in cooler in basement dirty.

Erbert and Gerbert's of Stevens Point, 812 Main St.: Sept. 5: Two violations: "No splash" chlorine bleach sanitizer not approved for use on food contact surfaces (corrected during inspection); test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentrations.

Icon, 956 Main St.: Sept. 25: Three violations: Low-temperature chlorine sanitizer not used according to label instructions; drip plate in interior of ice machine dirty; single-use articles are being stored on floor in basement.

Joe's Bar, 831 Main St.: Sept. 3: Four violations: Bleach not being used according to label instructions (corrected during inspection); interior of ice machine in basement dirty; walk-in coolers near bar and in basement dirty on shelving, keg lines and fans; no handwashing sign provided at bar, men's restroom or women's restroom handwashing sink.

Kitchens Brew, 3217 John Joanis Drive: Sept. 7: No violations.

Moose Club, 1025 Second St.: Sept. 4: Two violations: Employee handling ready-to-eat foods with bare hands; no approved or current certified food manager for establishment.

The Outfit, 804 Main St.: Sept. 9: Three violations: Chlorine sanitizer not used according to label instructions (corrected during inspection); working containers of sanitizer and degreaser not labeled with name of product (corrected during inspection); single-use articles stored on floor in basement.

Pacelli High School, 1301 Maria Drive: Sept. 6: No violations.

Papa Joe's, 233 Division St.: Sept. 3: Six violations: Person in charge unable to demonstrate knowledge of proper sanitization methods for utensils and food contact surfaces; test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentrations; ice buckets in walk-in cooler unwrapped or uncovered; handle on the right door of the three-door refrigerator broken off and not in good repair; non-food contact surfaces of bar cabinets dirty; soda gun not cleaned on a frequent basis.

Papa John's, 101 N. Division St.: Sept. 25: No violations.

Perkins Family Restaurant and Bakery, 143 N. Division St.: Sept. 23: Six violations: Sausage links, sausage patties and open packages of ham in two-drawer prep cooler not date marked with maximum hold time; interior basin of main prep line freezers dirty; employee drinking in the kitchen area at main prep/cook line; toilet in employee restroom not in good repair; ventilation fan in employee restroom does not work; flooring at cook's line near fryers dirty.

Pho Ever 21, 5509 U.S. 10 E., Suite 9: Sept. 30: pre-inspection: One violation: Test kit to monitor sanitizer concentration at manual ware washing sinks expired.

Point Market & Vietnamese Restaurant, 3511 Church St.: Sept. 3: Two violations: Balut eggs and oysters sold from retail coolers/freezers not labeled for retail sales; surfaces throughout kitchen dirty.

Qavah Life, 5600 Prairie Drive, Sept. 7: No violations.

Rose House, 1140 Clark St.: Sept. 9: Two violations: "No splash" bleach used is not an approved sanitizer; handwashing sink in men's restroom is not operating correctly and does not provide 15 seconds of hot water flow when activated.

South Point, 3057 Church St.: Sept. 9: No violations.

Stevens Point Brewery, 2617 Water St.: Sept. 16: No violations.

Top Hat Bar, 1346 Third St.: Sept. 4: Four violations: Some liquor bottle pour spouts dirty; interior of ice machine dirty; boxes of single-use plastic cups stored on floor in back room; no covered waste receptacles in women's restroom stalls.

Topper's Pizza, 249 Division St.: Sept. 11: Five violations: No test kit for checking sanitizer concentration; no approved or current food protection manager's certificate posted in the food establishment; mold growth in the caulked surfaces on the wall behind the ware washing sinks; accumulation of dust and debris on filter baffles and surfaces of the canopy hood above pizza ovens; ceiling vents in food preparation area have rusty surfaces.

Wicked Willow, 1137 Main St.: Sept. 23: Four violations: Residue from date marking stickers on clean food pans; condensation water in the refrigerator drains into a food pan and pan is full of drain water; drain of food prep sink is leaking; kitchen flooring damaged and not easily cleanable.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33 .

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Portage County inspections: One restaurant with 10 violations, another with eight