Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Stevens Point Journal

    Portage County inspections: One restaurant with 10 violations, another with eight

    By Karen Madden, Stevens Point Journal,

    2 days ago

    The following are the latest results of Portage County Health Department inspections on licensed food establishments and other types of businesses, which the Stevens Point Journal reports monthly.

    Amherst Junction

    • Junction Bar, 3086 N. Second St.: Sept. 30: Four violations: low-temperature sanitizer at dish machine not used according to label instructions; test kit for checking sanitizer concentration expired; upright freezer not equipped with permanently attached thermometer; single-use articles being stored on floor in storage room.

    Bancroft

    • Vista Royalle Campground, 8025 Isherwood Road: Sept. 19: No violations.

    Custer

    • The Backyard Grille, 6805 State 66: Sept. 25: Three violations: Refrigerator at bar used to hold half-and-half not approved by department; no handwashing sign provided at kitchen handwashing sink; floor in the kitchen is worn exposing sub floor in several areas.
    • Jake's Place, 6804 State 66: Sept. 30: Two violations: Several wall and ceiling coverings in kitchen not finished or not smooth and easily cleanable; there is a broken wall tile above the sink and missing floor tile in the men's restroom.

    Plover

    • Colorful Plate Cafe, 3400 Innovation Drive: Sept. 10: No violation.
    • Food and Farm Exploration Center, 3400 Innovation Drive: Sept. 10: No violations.
    • Taco Bell No. 36274, 1550 Plover Road: Sept. 17: One violation: Pico sauce, lettuce and shredded cheese in east line aren't held at proper temperature (corrected during inspection).

    Portage County inspections: See how your favorite Stevens Point-area restaurants performed in July and August 2024

    Portage County inspections: Portage County inspectors find one facility has 10 health code violations in June 2024

    Rosholt

    • The Bullpen, 121 E. Randolph St.: Sept. 24: Five violations: Pickled green beans from an unapproved source (corrected during inspection); test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentration; no single-use toweling device available at bar employee handwashing sink; dry storage room and walk-in cooler have accumulated debris; no handwashing signs at women's and men's bathroom sinks.
    • Grannys Country Cafe, 167 N. Main St.: Sept. 11: 10 violations: Chlorine sanitizer not used according to label instructions; sliced turkey, sliced ham and potato wedges not date marked; no single-use toweling or other hand drying device available at employee handwashing sink (corrected during inspection); employee working in food preparation area without hair restraint; potato wedges and baked potatoes in cooler unwrapped and uncovered (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces in kitchen and area surrounding fryer dirty; cavity of microwave dirty; light bulb on two-door cooler not shatter resistant or shielded; door gaskets for walk-in cooler and freezer worn and not intact or tight; floor throughout the kitchen and ware washing area and back kitchen areas dirty.
    • The Sandbar (Service Base), 4800 River Ridge Road: Sept. 20: No violations.
    • The Sandbar (Boat), 4800 River Ridge Road: Sept. 20: One violation: Certified food protection manager expired Aug. 20.

    Stevens Point

    • Amigo's Tacos, 3740 Robert St.: Sept. 13: One violation: No approved food protection manager's certificate posted in establishment.
    • Bahamas Bar & Grill, 1766 Portage County HH: Sept. 9: Seven violations: Baked food items not from an approved source (corrected during inspection); soda gun nozzles at bar visibly soiled (corrected during inspection); no standalone handwashing sink in kitchen; chest freezer in back storage room not equipped with permanently attached thermometer; cutting board on main prep line cooler excessively scored and holding stains; no service sink; several light bulbs in kitchen not in working order.
    • Brokogi, 108 Division St.: Sept. 10: Three violations: No procedures that address responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; consumer advisory missing disclosure statement for bibimbap and kimchi fried rice; countertop ice maker not approved by department.
    • Buffy's Lampoon, 1331 Second St.: Sept. 3: Two violations: Top interior of ice machine dirty; nonfood contact surfaces of bar refrigerators have standing water and dirty accumulations.
    • The Cabin, 1338 Second St.: Sept. 16: Four violations: Interior of ice machine dirty; soap not available at food employee handwashing sink; containers of all-purpose cleaner not labeled (corrected during inspection); no handwashing signs at bar handwashing sink.
    • Chef's Kitchen, 924 Clark St.: Sept. 17: No violations.
    • Chef Chu's, 5720 Windy Drive: Sept. 18: Eight violations: Flats of raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection); bleach sanitizer not being used according to label instructions (corrected during inspection); damaged containers of biscuits in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection); food production manager's certificate not posted; prepped foods unwrapped or uncovered in walk-in cooler and prep line cooler (corrected during inspection); filter baffles in canopy hood system dirty; metal shelving rack at prep line dirty; men's restroom toilet not in good repair.
    • Elbow Room Bar, 1321 Second St.: Sept. 3: One violation: Walk-in cooler in basement dirty.
    • Erbert and Gerbert's of Stevens Point, 812 Main St.: Sept. 5: Two violations: "No splash" chlorine bleach sanitizer not approved for use on food contact surfaces (corrected during inspection); test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentrations.
    • Icon, 956 Main St.: Sept. 25: Three violations: Low-temperature chlorine sanitizer not used according to label instructions; drip plate in interior of ice machine dirty; single-use articles are being stored on floor in basement.
    • Joe's Bar, 831 Main St.: Sept. 3: Four violations: Bleach not being used according to label instructions (corrected during inspection); interior of ice machine in basement dirty; walk-in coolers near bar and in basement dirty on shelving, keg lines and fans; no handwashing sign provided at bar, men's restroom or women's restroom handwashing sink.
    • Kitchens Brew, 3217 John Joanis Drive: Sept. 7: No violations.
    • Moose Club, 1025 Second St.: Sept. 4: Two violations: Employee handling ready-to-eat foods with bare hands; no approved or current certified food manager for establishment.
    • The Outfit, 804 Main St.: Sept. 9: Three violations: Chlorine sanitizer not used according to label instructions (corrected during inspection); working containers of sanitizer and degreaser not labeled with name of product (corrected during inspection); single-use articles stored on floor in basement.
    • Pacelli High School, 1301 Maria Drive: Sept. 6: No violations.
    • Papa Joe's, 233 Division St.: Sept. 3: Six violations: Person in charge unable to demonstrate knowledge of proper sanitization methods for utensils and food contact surfaces; test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentrations; ice buckets in walk-in cooler unwrapped or uncovered; handle on the right door of the three-door refrigerator broken off and not in good repair; non-food contact surfaces of bar cabinets dirty; soda gun not cleaned on a frequent basis.
    • Papa John's, 101 N. Division St.: Sept. 25: No violations.
    • Perkins Family Restaurant and Bakery, 143 N. Division St.: Sept. 23: Six violations: Sausage links, sausage patties and open packages of ham in two-drawer prep cooler not date marked with maximum hold time; interior basin of main prep line freezers dirty; employee drinking in the kitchen area at main prep/cook line; toilet in employee restroom not in good repair; ventilation fan in employee restroom does not work; flooring at cook's line near fryers dirty.
    • Pho Ever 21, 5509 U.S. 10 E., Suite 9: Sept. 30: pre-inspection: One violation: Test kit to monitor sanitizer concentration at manual ware washing sinks expired.
    • Point Market & Vietnamese Restaurant, 3511 Church St.: Sept. 3: Two violations: Balut eggs and oysters sold from retail coolers/freezers not labeled for retail sales; surfaces throughout kitchen dirty.
    • Qavah Life, 5600 Prairie Drive, Sept. 7: No violations.
    • Rose House, 1140 Clark St.: Sept. 9: Two violations: "No splash" bleach used is not an approved sanitizer; handwashing sink in men's restroom is not operating correctly and does not provide 15 seconds of hot water flow when activated.
    • South Point, 3057 Church St.: Sept. 9: No violations.
    • Stevens Point Brewery, 2617 Water St.: Sept. 16: No violations.
    • Top Hat Bar, 1346 Third St.: Sept. 4: Four violations: Some liquor bottle pour spouts dirty; interior of ice machine dirty; boxes of single-use plastic cups stored on floor in back room; no covered waste receptacles in women's restroom stalls.
    • Topper's Pizza, 249 Division St.: Sept. 11: Five violations: No test kit for checking sanitizer concentration; no approved or current food protection manager's certificate posted in the food establishment; mold growth in the caulked surfaces on the wall behind the ware washing sinks; accumulation of dust and debris on filter baffles and surfaces of the canopy hood above pizza ovens; ceiling vents in food preparation area have rusty surfaces.
    • Wicked Willow, 1137 Main St.: Sept. 23: Four violations: Residue from date marking stickers on clean food pans; condensation water in the refrigerator drains into a food pan and pan is full of drain water; drain of food prep sink is leaking; kitchen flooring damaged and not easily cleanable.

    Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33 .

    This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Portage County inspections: One restaurant with 10 violations, another with eight

    Related Search

    Portage countyRestaurant health inspectionsFood safety violationsStevens point breweryE. Randolph St.Food handling practices

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Shane Bellinger
    1d ago
    wow, really glad they put this stuff out. Good to know where you can trust to get food and not get sick haha. There's literally maybe three places in Stevens Point I will go to buy food, for worry of not wanting to get sick, this shows why right here. Many of these places should probably just be forced to close until they can correct these measures. Water dripping into the food in your fridge? numerous reports of no certification of staff? lol, yeah just don't let them do it then, I've gotten sick from these "restaurants" in this city literally dozens of times through the years, it's only gotten worse, which is why I only eat like three places I trust lol
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Puppy falls asleep in news anchor's arms during broadcast and gets adopted in no time
    Upworthy4 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Texas mom 'intentionally drops' 17-month-old daughter from third-story balcony and 'leaves her to die'
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Landlord who accused grad student of stalking let husband decompose in living room for 9 months
    starcitytv.com3 days ago
    The Korean Tacos At This Wisconsin Restaurant Are So Good, You’ll Dream About Them For Weeks
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham13 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Wisconsin was in 2024
    Q98.54 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Philadelphia DA Sues Elon Musk, Super PAC Over Voter Payments
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Woman Threatened With Daily $122 Fine for Political Halloween Decorations
    PopCrush2 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    New Supermarkets Flock to Wisconsin: Aldi, Festival, Hy-Vee
    McGeno2 days ago
    State governor signs new law banning common hotel amenity: 'We all benefit'
    thecooldown.com3 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Midwest hospital merger to form $10B system moves ‘one step closer’
    chiefhealthcareexecutive.com5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy