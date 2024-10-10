Here's why the Stevens Point Fire Department is asking voters to approve Nov. 5 referendum

STEVENS POINT − After not increasing its staffing levels in more than 40 years, the Stevens Point Fire Department is asking voters to approve an increase of $975,000 to the department's annual budget for an additional nine firefighters.

The last time the department increased its number of employees was in 1982, when it hired two new employees.

That was the same year "Chariots of Fire" won the Oscar for best picture, The Weather Channel began in the United States, "Poltergeist" was released, EPCOT Center opened at Disney World, the Cardinals defeated the Brewers in the World Series and President Ronald Reagan delivered his first State of the Union address.

As the number of calls the department receives has increased about threefold over the last 42 years, Stevens Point Fire Chief JB Moody sat down with a Stevens Point Journal reporter to discuss why the department needs the Nov. 5 referendum and how the department's current staffing shortage impacts residents.

How much have calls increased at the Stevens Point Fire Department?

In 1982, the Stevens Point Fire Department responded to 1,988 calls. In 2023, with the same size staff, the department responded to 5,538 calls. It's on track to increase that number by about 28% this year, Moody said.

Does the Stevens Point Fire Department meet federal guidelines for staffing?

Moody has turned to federal guidelines to see where his staffing numbers should be at.

The National Fire Protection Association, or NFPA, has established standards for fire departments. For a fire truck responding to an average residential fire, the guideline calls for five firefighters on a piece of equipment. Currently, the department has three firefighters on a truck leaving Station 1 and two on a truck leaving Station 2.

Moody said he can't expect Stevens Point taxpayers to add enough firefighters to the fire department to have five firefighters per truck responding to a fire, but, by creating nine new positions, he could add one person to each responding truck at both stations, creating a safer situation for the first firefighters on scene and enabling those first firefighters to do more.

For example, with only two firefighters arriving on scene, they should not enter a structure until backup arrives. This can leave the first firefighters with the difficult decision of going inside a home to get a person out or waiting for backup and possibly letting the person inside the burning building die.

If the referendum is approved, how much would taxes increase?

The referendum question would, if approved, increase the city taxes by $975,000 per year. The amount would equal $42 per year for the owner of a $100,000 house. The owner of a $194,000 home would pay an additional $82 a year, Moody said.

More local news: Portage County leaders outline why they are seeking to abolish county executive position

More local news: 51-year-old Grant man charged with threatening to kill Democrats on senator's voicemail

How are low staffing levels impacting Stevens Point residents in emergencies?

On Oct. 2, a Stevens Point Journal reporter was in at the Stevens Point Fire Department Station 1. An ambulance call came in requesting Ambulance No. 3. Moody opened the door to the garage where the vehicles are kept. Ambulance No. 3 was out on a call. The dispatcher would have to call the ambulance from Station 2, Moody said. The call was located about a block from Station 1, so it would take longer for the ambulance to arrive. It happens all the time, Moody said.

There are times when administration members have to respond to calls when there is no one else left in the station to take them, Moody said. The administration members all are capable of going on calls, but it's not a good situation, he said.

A fire increases 16 times every three minutes, Moody said. The faster firefighters can start putting it out, the less damage is done to the house.

How are low staffing levels impacting Stevens Point firefighters and department turnover?

In 2023, the Stevens Point department had 539 overtime shifts. When the department has an empty shift that has to be filled because of illness, vacations or other reasons, administration starts with the most senior department members. They move down the list until someone accepts the shift. Once a department member has declined to work an extra shift three times, the member must work the next time he or she gets asked, Moody said.

Last Christmas, a department member was scheduled to work Dec. 23. He thought he would be home on Christmas Eve, but he had to stay to cover another shift and wound up working 72 straight hours, Moody said. He thought he'd be home for the holiday, but didn't get to see his family until Dec. 26.

If firefighters continue to be overworked, they start looking for other jobs and go somewhere that has better staffing levels, Moody said. The turnover leaves the department in a constant state of having to train new people.

Could adding additional firefighters impact insurance rates in the city?

The Stevens Point Fire Department was rated a strong level 2 after their inspection this past year. A level 1 is the highest level a department can reach, Moody said.

The department is close to a level one, but one of the main things that needs to be fixed is the staffing levels, he said. Getting a level 1 designation could have an impact on insurance rates in the city, he said.

Where can residents get more information and ask questions about the Nov. 5 referendum?

Moody will host an open forum for community members from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Stevens Point Police Department Community Room, 933 Michigan Ave. in Stevens Point.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33 .

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Here's why the Stevens Point Fire Department is asking voters to approve Nov. 5 referendum