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Partners Against Violence Brings ‘Red Zone’ Awareness Campaign to Valley College
By admin,13 days ago
Partners Against Violence Brings ‘Red Zone’ Awareness Campaign to Valley College Features admin San Bernardino, CA – Partners Against Violence, a non-profit organization that provides support for survivors of sexual assault, collaborated with San Bernardino Valley College on Oct. 29 for Flower Power, an event made to inform students and faculty about the Red Zone and their campaign. The campaign is dedicated to spreading awareness about the Red […] The post Partners Against Violence Brings ‘Red Zone’ Awareness Campaign to Valley College first appeared on Inland Valley News .