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Five Army Veterans Show How Soldiers Make an Impact After Service
By admin,13 days ago
Five Army Veterans Show How Soldiers Make an Impact After Service Lifestyle admin BPT — For military service members, transitioning to civilian life brings about the question: What comes next? The answer isn’t the same for everyone, but for the 8 million Veterans who are part of the civilian workforce today, there’s no question that service has shaped their journeys. This Veterans Day, meet five Army Veterans whose […] The post Five Army Veterans Show How Soldiers Make an Impact After Service first appeared on Inland Valley News .