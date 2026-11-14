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More Than a Dozen Key Races Remain Too Early to Call One Week After Election Day
By talese morrow,13 days ago
More Than a Dozen Key Races Remain Too Early to Call One Week After Election Day Statewide talese morrow Washington, D.C. (AP) — The size of Democrats’ majorities in the House and Senate remained undetermined one week after Election Day as more than a dozen races were still too early to call Tuesday. Democrats are on track to hold 54 Senate seats in January but could pick up one or two more from Republicans […] The post More Than a Dozen Key Races Remain Too Early to Call One Week After Election Day first appeared on Inland Valley News .