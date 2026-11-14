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‘Wobble Before You Gobble’: San Bernardino Turkey Trot Returns to Cal State San Bernardino for 12th Year
By talese morrow,13 days ago
‘Wobble Before You Gobble’: San Bernardino Turkey Trot Returns to Cal State San Bernardino for 12th Year Editor’s Picks talese morrow San Bernardino, CA — Runners, walkers and families are invited to “wobble before you gobble” at the 12th annual San Bernardino Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 21, on the Cal State San Bernardino campus. Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help on race day. The event, organized by the Alexander Family Foundation, features 5K […] The post ‘Wobble Before You Gobble’: San Bernardino Turkey Trot Returns to Cal State San Bernardino for 12th Year first appeared on Inland Valley News .