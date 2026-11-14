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$5 Million in State Funding to Expand Housing and Services for Homeless Youth in San Bernardino
By admin,13 days ago
$5 Million in State Funding to Expand Housing and Services for Homeless Youth in San Bernardino Editor’s Picks admin San Bernardino, CA — A San Bernardino County nonprofit says $5 million in state funding will help it open a youth resource center, renovate vacant homes for transitional housing and pursue an apartment complex on unused land at Patton State Hospital, all aimed at young people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. […] The post $5 Million in State Funding to Expand Housing and Services for Homeless Youth in San Bernardino first appeared on Inland Valley News .
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