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Sacramento: Becerra, Legislative Leaders Put Affordability First, but Details Remain Open
By Antionio Ray Harvey,13 days ago
Sacramento: Becerra, Legislative Leaders Put Affordability First, but Details Remain Open Headline Antionio Ray Harvey Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra met privately with Senate President Pro Tem Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) on Nov. 5 before the three appeared together at a news conference at the State Capitol. It was the first joint public appearance by the “Big Three” Democratic leaders since Becerra won the gubernatorial election […] The post Sacramento: Becerra, Legislative Leaders Put Affordability First, but Details Remain Open first appeared on Inland Valley News .
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