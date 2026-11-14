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Basketball
HGB Little Dribblers Basketball Sign-Ups Open
2 days ago
HGB Little Dribblers basketball sign-ups are now open through Steubenville Parks and Recreation. To register, scan the QR code provided by the department; for questions, contact Coach Fleming at 740-283-6000 ext. 4004 or email hfleming@cityofsteubenville.us.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Steubenville Parks and Recreation
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