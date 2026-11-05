🏥 Steubenville Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Openings

Steubenville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for folks who like steady hours and patient-focused work. Here are a few strong full-time roles hiring now.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Steubenville, OH

Type: Full-time, weekdays only (no evenings, weekends, or holidays)

(no evenings, weekends, or holidays) Salary: Not listed

Work with two sports medicine physicians and a sports chiropractor, seeing both kids and adults. You’ll room patients, take vitals, record medical history, and help at the front desk with check-in, calls, and scanning. Requires graduation from an accredited MA program, CMA or RMA, and BLS.

Employer: Brookfield Counseling and Recovery

Location: Steubenville, OH

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Join a CARF-accredited outpatient behavioral health team and support clients in treatment and group sessions. Needs 3 years of behavioral health experience, strong people skills, and a steady, caring presence. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: UPMC / Trinity Health System

UPMC / Location: Steubenville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the OR, helping create a safe, sterile environment and supporting RNs with direct and indirect patient care. Requires graduation from an accredited Surgical Tech or LPN program, CST certification, and BLS. Good fit if you like fast-paced teamwork and detailed work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.