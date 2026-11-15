Sterling’s retail and service scene is busy right now—great if you like talking with people and staying on your feet. Here are several solid customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Don Beyer Volvo

Don Beyer Volvo Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with Volvo service customers, explain repairs, and keep them updated through the day. This role is ideal if you have 1+ year dealership/service advisor experience, strong communication skills, and want 401(k) with match, health/dental, paid vacations, and factory training.

Employer: Petco

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.00 – $23.00/hour

Hands-on grooming role doing baths, haircuts, nail trims, and more for dogs and other pets. You’ll get Petco discounts, medical/dental/vision options, 401(k), PTO, a $500 sign-on bonus, and a $1,000 retention bonus, plus clear paths to grow into salon leadership.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay Range: $17.00 – $25.00/hour

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up purchases, and keep the store looking great. Good fit if you love beauty, can work flexible hours (days, evenings, weekends, holidays), and want benefits eligibility plus strong product training.

Employer: Road Runner Sports

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $22.50/hour (base $18.50 + bonus potential)

Step into leadership while staying on the sales floor helping runners and walkers find the right gear. You’ll coach the team, help hit sales goals, and enjoy bonus potential, strong training, and discounts on shoes and apparel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.