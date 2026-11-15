Sterling’s job market is busy right now, especially for people who like talking with customers and growing business. Here are a few solid Sales & Marketing roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Don Beyer Volvo

Don Beyer Volvo Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $200,000+ annual income potential (performance-based)

Work with a premium auto brand, guide customers through test drives, financing, and paperwork, and become a true Volvo product expert. This role offers strong earning potential, full benefits, and room to grow if you’re energetic, organized, and great with people.

Employer: Heritage Landscape Services

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Industry-leading compensation (exact amount not listed)

Perfect if you have 3+ years in the landscape industry and love building client relationships. You’ll manage a portfolio of properties, drive enhancement sales, and handle renewals, with perks like a company vehicle, laptop, phone, bonuses, health benefits, and 401(k) match.

Employer: The Maids of Sterling

Location: Sterling, VA (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $60,000 per year

Great fit if you’re tech-savvy, bilingual in Spanish and English, and like working with numbers and systems. You’ll handle online inquiries, support sales, manage customer data, and help run daily operations in a fast-paced, small-team environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local employers often keep strong candidates in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.