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Leesburg
Vehicle crash on Leesburg Pike eastbound
4 days ago
Advanced Engine 618 responded to a vehicle crash on Leesburg Pike eastbound at Palisade Parkway on Saturday at 7:36 PM, working with Sterling Rescue. Drivers in the area should expect emergency crews on scene and possible delays.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Sterling VFC
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