Sterling is buzzing with building and facilities work right now, especially around data centers and schools. If you like hands-on jobs that keep places running, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: Sterling, VA (supporting multiple nearby data centers)

Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (days or nights)

Pay: $37.64 – $65.91/hour (plus overtime after 40 hrs and 13% night shift differential)

Hands-on role keeping AWS data centers running: building rounds, monitoring BMS/EPMS, rack installs, and maintaining generators, UPS, chillers, and cooling systems. Good fit if you have 2+ years in electrical/mechanical/HVAC/fire systems and want steady 3–4 day workweeks with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Heritage Landscape Services

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time, year-round (with winter snow work)

Pay: Competitive hourly + overtime (exact rate not listed)

Lead a small crew (2–3 people) doing commercial landscape maintenance—mowing, trimming, cleanups, and seasonal snow removal. Great if you’ve got 2+ years landscaping/grounds experience, like running equipment, and want benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and clear advancement paths.

Employer: Loudoun County Public Schools

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time, 12 months / 254 days / 8 hours per day

Pay: $27.34 – $35.18/hour (Universal Scale B.1 – Non-Exempt Level 7)

Semi-skilled maintenance role inside a school: changing filters and ballasts, minor plumbing, light painting, small repairs, and some snow/grounds work. Solid, stable public-school job with set hours, benefits per LCPS scale, and essential personnel status during weather/emergencies.

Employer: Nightwing

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $77,000 – $163,000/year, based on experience

High-level HVAC role at a world-class operations facility supporting mission-critical systems—chillers, AHUs, FCUs, VRF, chilled water, and more. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, upgrades, and work with other trades; must already hold a TS/SCI with CI Poly. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and more.

Employer: EcoShield Pest Solutions

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time, field-based

Estimated Earnings: $47,000 – $65,000/year (base hourly $15.58 + bonuses and overtime)

Route-based role doing interior and exterior pest treatments, inspections, and customer education. Good for someone 21+ with a valid license and customer service skills who doesn’t mind physical work and being outdoors; includes weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, 10 paid holidays, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.