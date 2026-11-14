Sterling is busy right now with hands-on jobs for people who love plants, golf turf, and animals. If you like being active and outdoors (or in green spaces), these are worth a look.

Employer: Yellowstone Landscape (Greenery DC)

Yellowstone Landscape (Greenery DC) Location: Sterling, VA / DC-area client sites

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, paid weekly)

Care for tropical plants, living walls, and other indoor plant installations at high-end commercial sites. This role is great if you love plants, don’t mind ladders and physical work, and want to learn about irrigation, lighting systems, and unique botanical projects. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C.

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time summer internship

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on turf and course management internship at a 36-hole private golf club along the Potomac. You’ll work with superintendents on irrigation projects, fertilizer and pesticide applications, water management, and even autonomous mowers—ideal if you’re building a career in golf course or turf management.

Employer: Healthy Hound Playground

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $14–$17/hour, depending on experience

Work directly with dogs at an upscale daycare and boarding facility near Dulles. You’ll monitor play groups, walk and feed dogs, help with cleaning, and comfort pups—no prior dog industry experience needed. Offers health insurance, flexible schedule, free daycare/boarding for your own dog, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.