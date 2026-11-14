Sterling is busy with big builds and tech projects right now, which means strong demand for experienced leaders. If you’ve managed complex teams or projects, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Barton Malow Company

Barton Malow Company Location: Sterling, VA (data center project)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a large mission-critical data center build from the field, owning safety, schedule, quality, and trade partner coordination. Best fit if you have 15+ years in construction (including data centers) and like being on-site, solving problems, and working closely with architects and consultants.

Employer: Rosendin

Location: Sterling, VA (25–50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $204,500 – $268,400/year

Executive-level role leading a full division for one of the largest employee-owned electrical contractors in the U.S. You’ll own P&L, strategy, staffing, and performance while enjoying ESOP ownership, bonus potential, and a strong benefits package.

Employer: CACI International

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Clearance: TS/SCI required

Salary Range: $94,400 – $198,200/year

Manage antenna and RF system projects from planning through production for a major federal contractor. Ideal if you have a technical PM background, are comfortable with tools like MS Project and Jira, and want to support national security missions with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Sterling’s leadership market is active, and similar roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.