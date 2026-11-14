Sterling’s food and hospitality scene is busy, especially around Dulles. If you like fast-paced work with lots of people contact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SSP America

SSP America Location: Sterling, VA (IAD airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Lead a team inside busy airport restaurants with full benefits, paid training, PTO, holiday pay, retirement plan, and medical from $50/month. Good fit if you have 1+ year leading in quick-service or fast food and want a clear path into restaurant management.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group

Location: Sterling, VA (Dulles Airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Senior-level kitchen role helping run a high-end airport lounge, including menu planning, catering, and cost control. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, parental leave, and more) and is ideal for someone with culinary training and high-volume experience.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $62,545.60 – $80,392.00/year

Why it’s interesting: Run a busy, well-known restaurant brand while leading and coaching the team, managing P&L, and driving sales. Includes weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave, plus strong growth opportunities.

Employer: Refresh Barber Studio

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time (W-2)

Pay: $500 – $1,260 per week (commission + tips)

Why it’s interesting: Growing local barbershop with 100% of tips to you, scaling commission, free parking, and room to advance. Open to all experience levels as long as you have an active Virginia barber license and want to build a loyal client base.

Employer: SSP America

SSP America Location: Sterling, VA (Dulles Airport)

Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

Pay: From $3.50/hour + tips

Why it’s interesting: Airport bar role with PTO, benefits, referral bonuses, and on-demand pay (access up to 50% of earned wages before payday). Great if you have 1+ year bartending experience and like a fast-moving, guest-facing job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.