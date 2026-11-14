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Sterling
💻 Sterling, VA IT Jobs With Multiple TS/SCI & $200K+ Opportunities
13 days ago
Sterling’s tech scene is packed with cleared roles right now, especially in cyber, networking, and systems work. If you’ve got TS/SCI (or are close) and like mission-focused projects, this is a strong moment to look around.
Systems Integrator – Senior (TS/SCI)
- Employer: Core-CSI
- Location: Sterling, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI, NGA experience required
- Salary: Not listed
Lead integration across NSG/ASG systems-of-systems, covering cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments. Senior role where you guide mid/junior integrators and own big-picture engineering plans for GEOINT missions.
Systems Engineer – Senior (TS/SCI)
- Employer: Core-CSI
- Location: Sterling, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI
- Salary: Not listed
Support DoD/IC/NGA programs with enterprise requirements, Integrated Master Schedules, and Agile/SAFe delivery. Good fit if you like blending systems engineering, program planning, and GEOINT-focused work.
Field Engineer – Travel (TS/SCI w/ FS Poly)
- Employer: Nightwing
- Location: Sterling, VA (global travel 25–50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Full Scope Poly
- Salary: $122,000–$253,000
Hands-on SIGINT collection role with OCONUS travel and small-team operations; may require being armed after customer training. High-impact national security work for those with tactical SIGINT and war-zone or special operations background.
Linux Systems Administrator (TS/SCI)
- Employer: Nightwing
- Location: Sterling, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI, CI poly eligible
- Salary: $99,000–$206,000
Administer Debian/Ubuntu servers on highly secure global networks, with a strong focus on routing (OSPF), hardening, and performance tuning. Great if you’re a Linux generalist who enjoys deep networking and security.
Mac Developer (TS/SCI w/ Poly)
- Employer: Nightwing
- Location: Sterling, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly
- Salary: $122,000–$253,000
Build and debug advanced macOS software using C/C++ and Python, with emphasis on macOS internals and security (SIP, code signing, entitlements). Ideal for low-level Mac engineers who like kernel and security work.
Security Product Reverse Engineer (TS/SCI w/ Poly)
- Employer: Nightwing
- Location: Sterling, VA
- Type: Contract
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly
- Salary: $122,000–$253,000
Reverse engineer commercial and embedded security products using IDA Pro/Ghidra, do vulnerability research, and develop CNE tooling. Contract role suited to seasoned RE/VR engineers.
Network Engineer (TS/SCI w/ Poly)
- Employer: Nightwing
- Location: Sterling, VA (10% CONUS/OCONUS travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly
- Salary: $99,000–$206,000
Install and troubleshoot Cisco-based networks, NGFWs, and security appliances in the field. Good for hands-on Cisco pros who like diagrams, deployments, and some travel, with potential to go permanent.
Senior Cyber Test Engineer (TS/SCI w/ CI Poly)
- Employer: Nightwing (CODEX)
- Location: Sterling, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly
- Salary: $77,000–$163,000
Test offensive cyber tools on Linux in a lab environment, build custom test frameworks, and shape requirements with mission users. Great if you blend scripting (Python/Bash), networking basics, and QA mindset.
Linux Reverse Engineer / Vulnerability Researcher (TS/SCI w/ Poly)
- Employer: Nightwing
- Location: Sterling, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly
- Salary: $122,000–$253,000
Deep-dive into native Linux apps to find and exploit vulnerabilities using C/C++/Python and tools like GDB/IDA/Ghidra. Strong match for low-level Linux folks who enjoy RE and exploit dev.
Linux Systems Administrator (Secret → TS/SCI)
- Employer: Nightwing
- Location: Sterling, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Secret; must be able to obtain TS/SCI
- Salary: $99,000–$206,000
Similar Linux admin work (Debian/Ubuntu, routing, hardening) but open to candidates with Secret who can upgrade. Nice path if you’re strong technically and want to move into higher-clearance work.
Principal IT Systems Administrator (Program Services)
- Employer: Nightwing
- Location: Sterling, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Current TS/SCI
- Salary: $99,000–$206,000
Senior sysadmin role supporting mixed Windows/Linux program networks, virtualization, AD, and security tools. Good for someone who enjoys being the go-to IT lead for mission programs.
Network Analyst (SETA, TS/SCI w/ Poly)
- Employer: SAIC
- Location: Sterling, VA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift, On-site
- Clearance: TS/SCI with Poly
- Salary: $200,001–$240,000 (target range)
Act as a recognized expert on telecom architecture, reviewing vendor designs, doing all-source/open-source analysis, and writing executive-level products. Strong fit for senior engineers with 10+ years and SIGINT/telecom analysis experience.
Network Deploy Technician III, Global Network Delivery
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Sterling, VA (regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Not required
- Salary: $27.00–$48.00/hour (Sterling)
Deploy and troubleshoot network gear in AWS data centers, handling cabling, racking, and capacity work. Good entry-to-mid option if you have hardware + networking experience and like physical, on-your-feet work.
Infra Delivery Install Technician
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Sterling, VA (travel between data centers)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Not required
- Salary: $30.91–$54.18/hour (Sterling)
Install and cable large-scale data center hardware (fiber/copper), following strict safety and build procedures. Great if you enjoy hands-on infrastructure work and want AWS experience; relocation stipend may be available.
Senior Principal Lead Software Engineer (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Sterling, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Secret
- Salary: $145,600–$276,800
Lead a simulation software team for aircraft training systems, owning architecture, Agile delivery, and EV/CAM responsibilities. Strong match for senior engineers who like technical leadership in defense.
Principal Cyber Mobile CNO Engineer
- Employer: Nightwing (CODEX)
- Location: Chantilly-area customer site (listed as Sterling, VA)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly
- Salary: $99,000–$206,000
Develop native mobile applications (Android/iOS) with integrated reverse engineering results, using C/C++ on Unix/Linux and tools like Ghidra/Hex-Rays. Good for mid-level mobile CNO engineers.
Senior Principal Cyber Mobile CNO Engineer
- Employer: Nightwing (CODEX)
- Location: Chantilly-area customer site (listed as Sterling, VA)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: TS/SCI with CI Poly
- Salary: $122,000–$253,000
Similar mission to the Principal role but with deeper C/C++ experience and senior-level expectations. Best for highly experienced mobile CNO engineers who can lead and tackle complex Android/iOS exploitation challenges.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—cleared IT roles in Sterling tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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