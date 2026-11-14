Sterling’s retail and service spots are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NBMBAA St. Louis Chapter (for Homesense / TJX Companies )

NBMBAA St. Louis Chapter (for ) Location: Sterling, VA (Potomac Run Plaza)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.70–$31.20/hour (about $56,576–$77,762/year), bonus + overtime eligible

Lead a busy Homesense store, coach a large team, and keep sales, merchandising, and customer service running smoothly. Comes with strong benefits (401k match, health, paid time off, discounts) and clear growth paths within a Fortune 100 retailer.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$19.30/hour

Run the custom framing department, lead a small sales team, and help customers design framing for their art and memories. Good fit if you like creative projects, coaching others, and a mix of sales and hands-on work.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Part-time (about 30 hours/week)

Pay: $13.50–$14.50/hour

Evening front-desk role greeting members, handling sign-ups, answering questions, and keeping the gym tidy. Great if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish) and want a flexible schedule with 401(k) and steady hours.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week, weekend overnights)

Pay: $13.50–$14.50/hour

Overnight weekend shift keeping the gym running, helping members, and maintaining a clean, safe space. Good option if you prefer late-night hours and want similar duties to the evening role with more weekly hours.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.